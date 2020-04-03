Massive Growth of Soy Protein Concentrate Market 2025 with High CAGR In Coming Years

As per expert analysts, the global soy protein concentrate market is expected to garner a 4.6% CAGR from 2017 to 2016. The market is anticipated to reach a valuation of US$2,200 mn by the end of the forecast period.

In terms of applications, the global soy protein concentrate market is segmented into meat processing, animal feed, bakery and confectionary, and other applications. The meat processing and animal feed segments are expected to dominate the market owing to high demand. They are expected to retain their position throughout the forecast period.

On the geographical front, Asia Pacific excluding Japan and Europe are anticipated to hold a major share in the global soy protein concentrate market. This is owing to a rise in living standard and an increasing preference for healthy foods. Moreover, a booming food and beverages industry has stimulated the market’s growth in this region.

Demand for Natural Sources in Food Manufacturing to Expedite Growth