Mass Flow Controller Market Growing at 6.21% CAGR and Projected to Reach US$ 1.5 billion by 2024

Mass Flow Controller Market Forecasts report provided to identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions, Analysis, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks in the market, cost and forecasts to 2024.

The mass flow controller market is expected to grow from USD 1.1 billion in 2019 to USD 1.5 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 6.21%. The growth of this market is mainly driven by growing demand for mass flow controllers in semiconductors industry, surging demand for intelligent flow meters in the chemicals and water & wastewater industries, and increasing demand for mass flow controllers in fuel cells for renewable energy applications. Growing opportunities in pharmaceutical and medical equipment and increasing demand for mass flow controllers for space applications provide lucrative opportunities for players in the mass flow controller market.

Major players profiled in Mass Flow Controller report are as follows:

Bronkhorst High-Tech (Netherlands)

Brooks Instrument (US)

Burkert Fluid Control Systems (Germany)

MKS Instruments (US)

Sierra Instruments (US)

Horiba (Japan)

Sensirion (Switzerland)

Alicat Scientific (US)

Teledyne Hastings Instruments (US)

“Fluid & gas processing and control application to hold largest size of mass flow controller market during the forecast period”

Fluid & gas processing and control application accounted for the largest share of the mass flow controller market in 2018.Mass flow controllers play an essential role in the fluid & gas processing and control application to measure and control the flow of liquids and gases. A mass flow controller is designed and calibrated to control a specific type of liquid or gas at a particular range of flow rates. It is used to pass media at certain pressure rates to efficiently complete the mainstream production process. Monitoring and controlling pressure rates of media is the most critical factor in the fluid & gas processing and control application.

“Low flow rate mass flow controller to grow at highest CAGR during forecast period”

Low flow rate mass flow controllers are used in industries, namely, semiconductors, chemicals, and food & beverages, for various critical applications in which high precision and stability are essential. For example, in laboratory research processes of the chemicals industry, various sub-processes such as testing, and heat treatment need low flow rate mass flow controllers. Also, in the semiconductor chip manufacturing for the doping process, it is essential to control the flow of deposition media at a very low flow rate. Owing to the growth of the market for low flow rate mass flow controllers, many companies are investing in its development.

“Semiconductors industry to hold significantly large share of mass flow controller market by 2024”

Mass flow controllers are used for various critical applications, such as wafer cleaning, thin film deposition, PCB treatment, chemical vapor deposition, and gas and spray coating, in the semiconductors industry. A few processes require mass flow controllers capable of accurately measuring and controlling low flow rates. For example, in the precision coating application, gas and liquid flow control is adjusted according to the requirement of coating thickness. Mass flow controllers used in the semiconductors industry are highly efficient and effective as these controllers manage the overall flow of media/materials that are used to manufacture various elements, such as wafers and chips, in the semiconductors industry.

“Market in APAC to grow at highest CAGR during forecast period”

The Mass Flow Controller Market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.APAC is expected to dominate the market due to factors such as increasing population, emerging economies, and rising adoption of mass flow controllers across different end-use industries, such as semiconductors, oil & gas, medical, pharmaceuticals, and chemicals. Increasing investments in the semiconductors industry and rising demand for efficient devices for measurement and control, and industrial automation are among the major factors driving the growth of the market in this region. Most of the key players operating in the mass flow controller market have their production capacity in APAC as the production cost in this region is lower than that of in other regions.

Breakdown of the profiles of primary participants:

By Company Type : Tier 1 -30%, Tier 2 -45%, and Tier 3 -25%

: Tier 1 -30%, Tier 2 -45%, and Tier 3 -25% By Designation : C-Level Executives -20%, Managers-60%, and Directors -20%

: C-Level Executives -20%, Managers-60%, and Directors -20% By Region: North America -10%, Europe -20%, APAC -60%, and RoW-10%

Reasons to Buy the Report

The report would help market leaders/new entrants in this market in the following ways:

This report segments the mass flow controller market comprehensively and provides the closest approximation of the overall market size and sub segments that include material type, media type, connectivity technology, flow rate, application, end-use industry, and region.

The report would help stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provide them with information on key drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities pertaining to the mass flow controller market.

This report would help stakeholders understand their competitors better and gain more insights to enhance their position in the business. The competitive landscape section includes the competitor ecosystem, as well as growth strategies such as product launches, acquisitions, and expansions carried out by major market players.

