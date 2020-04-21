Advancement in science and technology has led to an exciting new era in therapeutics. The pharmaceutical industry is undergoing expansion, driven by the unmet needs in several diseases areas. The growth is mainly driven by market expansion of leading players in emerging market and aging population which is augmenting the demand for novel therapeutics.

In a heavily disrupted marketplace, characterized by shifting payer attitudes and patient empowerment, neither incremental adjustments nor steady evolution are likely to halt the decline of the traditional pharmaceutical business model. This paper looks ahead to a 2030 scenario to examine the trends revolutionizing the sector; trends that we expect to have dramatic impacts.

Request a Sample of this Report @ http://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/3200227

The pharmaceutical industry is aimed towards innovative drug development with strong pipeline from leading global players. The pharmaceutical industry’s innovation soared in 2018 through approval of 64 novel drugs from U.S. FDA including Alnylam’s RNAi drug Onpattro to treat nerve damage from hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis, 17 drugs in oncology, and the CGRP migraine drugs from Teva Pharmaceutical, Eli Lilly and Co and Amgen.

The pharma industry is always in flux; however, the big pharmaceutical players retain their position near the near the top of yearly sales rankings. The 2018 was no different, with Johnson & Johnson, F Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Pfizer Inc., Novartis and Merck & Co. leading the industry with the top five spots by 2018 sales. The other leading players in pharmaceutical industry were GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Sanofi, AbbVie Inc., Bayer AG, Eli Lilly and Co., among others. The sales of new and existing drugs driven largely are focused on oncology, immunology and the nervous system.

Browse the Full Report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/markets-at-a-glance-pharmaceuticals

Report Scope:

The “Market at a Glance Pharmaceuticals” provides a sampling of the market share in key therapeutics of pharmaceutical industry that has been aiding business decision making since the inception of BCC Research in 1971. It includes the market share and company profiles of leading players on the following markets –

– Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients: Global Markets to 2022 (PHM200A).

– Antipsychotic Drugs: Technologies and Global Markets (PHM063B).

– Brain Tumor Therapeutics: Global Markets to 2023 (PHM208A).

– Clinical Nutrition: Global Markets to 2022 (PHM198A).

– Diagnostics and Therapeutics for HIV: Global Markets (PHM058C).

– Global Cancer Therapeutics Market: Emphasis on Recurrent and Metastatic Divisions (PHM177B).

– The Global Influenza Market (PHM049E).

– Global Markets for Treatment and Diagnosis of Sexually Transmitted Diseases (PHM005D).

– Global Markets for Contract Pharmaceutical Manufacturing, Research and Packaging (PHM043G).

– Global Markets for Infectious Disease Treatments (PHM061D).

– Neuroprotective Agents: Therapeutic Applications and Global Markets (PHM188A).

Report Includes:

– Examination of trends revolutionizing the pharmaceuticals sector

– An overview of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API), antipsychotic drugs, and neuroprotective agents

– Information on Alnylam’s RNAi drug Onpattro, used to treat nerve damage from hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis

– Details pertaining to market share and company profiles of leading players of the industry

Make an enquiry before buying this report @ http://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/3200227

Companies Mentioned:

ABBOTT NUTRITION

ABBVIE CONTRACT MANUFACTURING

ABBVIE INC.

ABBVIE, INC.

ACADIA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

AENOVA HOLDING GMBH

ALBANY MOLECULAR RESEARCH, INC. (AMRI)

ALERE, INC.

ALKERMES PLC

ALLERGAN PLC

ASTELLAS PHARMA, INC.

ASTRAZENECA PLC

AUROBINDO PHARMA

B. BRAUN MELSUNGEN AG

BASF AG

BAXTER INTERNATIONAL

BAXTER INTERNATIONAL, INC.

BAYER HEALTHCARE

BCM/BOOTS MANUFACTURING

BECTON DICKINSON AND COMPANY

BIOGEN, INC.

BOEHRINGER INGELHEIM

BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB

BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO.

BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY

CAMBREX CORP.

CELGENE CORP.

CHARLES RIVER LABORATORIES

CHILTERN INTERNATIONAL LTD.

DAIICHI SANKYO

DANAHER CORP. (CEPHEID)

DPT LABORATORIES LTD.

DR. REDDY’S LABORATORIES

ELI LILLY AND CO.

F HOFFMAN-LA ROCHE LTD.

F. HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE LTD.

FRESENIUS KABI AG

FUJIFILM DIOSYNTH BIOTECHNOLOGIES USA, INC.

GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.

GLAXOSMITHKLINE

GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC

GROUPE DANONE

H. J. Heinz

H. LUNDBECK A/S

HOSPIRA, INC.

ICON PLC

INC RESEARCH LLC

JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. (JOHNSON AND JOHNSON)

JOHNSON & JOHNSON

LONZA

LONZA GROUP LTD.

LYNE LABORATORIES

MALLINCKRODT PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY

MEAD JOHNSON NUTRITION COMPANY

MERCK

MERCK & CO., INC.

MYLAN N.V.

Nestle SA

NEXTSOURCE BIOTECHNOLOGY LLC

NOVARTIS AG

NOVARTIS INTERNATIONAL AG

OSTUKA PHARMACEUTICAL INDIA PVT. LTD.

OTSUKA HOLDINGS CO., LTD.

PAREXEL INTERNATIONAL CORP.

PATHEON N.V.

Perrigo Company plc

PFIZER CENTREONE

PFIZER, INC.

PIRAMAL ENTERPRISES LTD.

PPD

QIAGEN N.V.

QUIDEL CORP.

QUINTILESIMS

ROCHE

ROCHE HOLDING AG

SANOFI

SANOFI SA

SANOFI/SANOFI PASTEUR

SEQIRUS (CSL LTD.)

SIEGFRIED AG

SUMITOMO DAINIPPON PHARMA CO., LTD.

SUN PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD.

TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICALS

TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD.

TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES, INC.

VANDA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

VIIV HEALTHCARE

WOCKHARDT LTD.

WUXI APPTEC

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (214) 884-6817; +912064101019