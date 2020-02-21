MARKETING CONSULTING MARKET 2018 GLOBAL INDUSTRY – KEY PLAYERS, SIZE, TRENDS, OPPORTUNITIES, GROWTH- ANALYSIS TO 2023

Marketing consultants advise businesses on marketing issues such as sales forecasts, new product development and pricing, licensing and franchise planning, and marketing planning and strategies. They conduct in-depth analyses of factors that motivate customers and apply formulated strategies to improve clients’ businesses, in terms of increasing customer base, maximizing customer lifetime value, directing and managing brands, and utilizing social media marketing tools effectively.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the Marketing Consulting market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Marketing Consulting market by product type and applications/end industries.

North America was the largest region in the professional services market in 2017.

A rapid increase in the number of products and services produced in all sectors has driven the need for product differentiation and this is leading to an increase in demand for marketing services.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Marketing Consulting.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Deloitte Consulting

PwC

EY

KPMG

McKinsey

Booz Allen Hamilton

The Boston Consulting

Bain

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Operations Advisory

Financial Advisory

Strategy And Human Resources

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Automotive

Chemicals

Machine Industry

Metalworking

Fast Moving Consumer Goods

Others

