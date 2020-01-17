Marketing Automation Software Market Opportunity Assessment Study- Business Report,2014-2024

Market Segmentation

Market Segmentation by Solution

Cross Channel Campaign Management (CCCM)

Real-Time Interaction Management

Lead-to-Revenue Management (L2RM)

Marketing Resource Management

Content Marketing Platform (CMP)

Through Channel Marketing Automation (TCMA)

Market Segmentation by Industry

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

Telecom and IT

Retail

Automotive

Manufacturing

Hospitality

Healthcare

Government

Media and Entertainment

E-Commerce

Education

Others (Defense, Aerospace, Research Companies, and Logistics)

The marketing automation software market is expected to reach $32.6 billion by 2024, registering a CAGR of 13.6%, during the forecast period, the growth in the market can be attributed to rising adoption of digital marketing, and growing social media usage across the globe, finds P&S Intelligence

Insights into the market segments

Based on deployment type, the global marketing automation software market is categorized into cloud and on-premises. Among these, cloud-based deployment of marketing automation software is expected to register a faster growth, during the forecast period. This is primarily attributed to the development of cloud services across the globe, with growing emphasis on mobility coupled with the increasing demand for scalability and reliability, in order to improve business operations, and enhance IT functionality.

With increasing market competitiveness, the need to market appropriately by engaging customers using the most advanced tools, is being rapidly displayed in the global market. Moreover, improving consumer awareness, security regulations, and economic and financial conditions, are also contributing to the overall growth of marketing automation software adoption in the BFSI industry, across the globe.

North America is the largest marketing automation software market

North America is estimated to hold largest share in marketing automation software market in in 2018. The major factors pushing the adoption of marketing automation software in the region are perpetual digital marketing growth, and proliferating start-ups. Brands in the region are shifting their marketing budgets to digital platforms, since the population is increasingly spending time online, and digital platforms are becoming increasingly pervasive with time and growing economy. The tech-savvy millennials and commercial sectors are contributing to the market growth in North America, by showcasing a rapid inclination toward social media.

Rising adoption of digital marketing to drive market growth

The growth of digital marketing is primarily due to growing internet penetration in developed countries (U.S., Australia, and Singapore) and developing countries (India, and China). Currently, a major portion of global population use internet. For instance, as per Office for National Statistics, 90% of all households had access to the internet in 2018, in Great Britain. Also, from 2006 to 2018, the percentage of adults who used internet daily increased from 35-86% in the country, respectively. Presently, with everything turning to digital, companies are switching to digital marketing to market their products and services, which is one of the key factors driving the market growth.

Some of the key players operating in the marketing automation software market are Oracle Corporation, IBM corporation, Adobe Systems Incorporated, Salesforce.com Inc., HubSpot Inc, Teradata Corporation, Act-On Software Inc., SharpSpring, Inc., SAS Institute Inc. (SAS), Infusionsoft Inc., and ActiveCampaign Inc.

