Marketing Automation Market is Expected to Reach US$ 5767.95 Million by 2023: HubSpot, Marketo, Act-On, Salesforce and more…

A new market study, titled “Global Marketing Automation Market – Trends Analysis, Product Usability Profiles & Forecasts to 2023”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Marketing Automation Market



The global marketing automation market to grow from USD 3165.49 million in 2016 to USD 5767.95 million by 2023, at a CAGR of 8.95%. The year 2016 has been considered as the base year, while the forecast period is up-to 2023.

Marketing automation refers to a software or platform that automate s most of the marketing processes and actions. Marketing automation generally automates tasks such as emails, social media marketing, and other website actions. Marketing automation allows companies to streamline, automate and measure the performance of marketing tasks and workflows that can improve operational efficiency and grow revenue faster.

Marketing automation facilitates generation of more leads, prioritization of selected leads, fosters selected leads to a sales-ready state, manages and controls email marketing campaigns and also measures the success rate of these campaigns. Use of marketing automation helps marketing departments save time and resources with a simple and easy-to-use platform that makes it easy to manage all campaigns in a single solution.

Request Free Sample Report at https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/2596188-global-marketing-automation-market-trends-analysis-product-usability-profiles-forecasts-to

The major forces driving the growth of the marketing automation market include the need to simplify the management and co-ordination of different marketing activities and saas and paas enabled application. Moreover, multi-channel marketing and workflow automation and sales enablement and lead generation management are also some of the factors that are driving the market growth. However high deployment cost, data visibility and data integration issues, and complex analysis process may hinder the market growth. In the middle of difficulty lies opportunity such as the real-time marketing automation, ai-powered marketing automation solution, improved personalization and segmentation, and adoption of iot and cloud-based technology. The possible challenges for the market growth are data quality issues and need to manage data from different source, and account-based marketing for b2b. But key players in the market are overcoming the challenges with continual improvement and innovation.

Based on industry, the global marketing automation market is studied across aerospace & defense, banking, financial services & insurance, consumer goods & retail, education, energy & utilities, government, healthcare & life sciences, information technology, manufacturing, media & entertainment, telecommunication, transportation & logistics, and travel & hospitality. Based on geography, the global marketing automation market is studied across Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the demand of marketing automation market. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast. We also have highlighted future trends in the marketing automation market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis of marketing automation market brings an insight on the product usability profiles of the leading players. Additionally, the analysis highlights features & pricing, informant reviews of the key products in the market.

Reasons to Buy:

The marketing automation market research study reveals hidden insights and dynamic, which in turn helps the players in the ecosystem take better strategic decisions. The firms looking for purchasing the global marketing automation market research report could look for following prospects on their way to better understand the market that can aid further decision making and possibly identify the best opportunities to exploit.

– Evaluate the qualitative and quantitative aspects of the report and analyze the marketing automation market penetration with respect to industries and geographies.

– Evaluate the key vendors in the marketing automation market in terms of products satisfaction and business strategy. This helps identify consumer preferences and understand its current position in 360iResearch FPNV Positioning Matrix.

– Evaluates the key vendors and deeply analyze competitive landscape, revenue pockets, market trends, growth prospects, pain points, drivers, restraints, challenges and opportunities of the marketing automation market.



Table of Content:

1. Preface

2. Research & Forecasting

3. Executive Summary

4. Premium Insight

5. Global Keyword Market, by Industry

6. Global Keyword Market, by Geography

7. Competitive Landscape

8. Product Usability Profiles

9. Appendix

View Detailed Report at https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/2596188-global-marketing-automation-market-trends-analysis-product-usability-profiles-forecasts-to

About Us:

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.

Contact Us:

NORAH TRENT

[email protected]

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)