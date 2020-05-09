Marketing Automation Market 2019 Key Players (IBM Corporation, HubSpot, Inc., Adobe Inc., Oracle Corporation) and Forecast Report 2023

A new report “Global Marketing Automation Market 2019 Market Research Report” added by ReportsnReports.com to its research database.

The report “Global Marketing Automation Market: Size, Trends and Forecasts (2019-2023)”, provides an in depth analysis of the global marketing automation market by value, by deployment type, by channel, by enterprise size, by solution, by application, by region, etc. The report also provides a regional analysis of the marketing automation market, including the following regions: North America (the US & Canada), Europe (UK, Germany, Spain & Rest of Europe), APAC (China, India, Japan, South Korea & Australia), and ROW. The report also provides a detailed analysis of the APAC market by value and by solution.

The report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall global marketing automation market has also been forecasted for the period 2019-2023, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

The global marketing automation market is highly fragmented with many market players operating worldwide. However, the competition in the global marketing automation market is dominated by few marketing automation market players. Further, key players of the marketing automation market are IBM Corporation, HubSpot, Inc. Adobe Inc., Oracle Corporation are also profiled with their financial information and respective business strategies.

Country Coverage: North America (The US & Canada), Europe (UK, Germany, Spain & Rest of Europe), APAC (China, India, Japan, South Korea & Australia), ROW

#Company Coverage:

IBM Corporation HubSpot, Inc. Adobe Inc. Oracle Corporation

Marketing Automation is a software that manages marketing process automatically. In other words, marketing automation allows the marketers to send automated messages to the customers. The main purpose of the marketing automation software is to phase out repetitive tasks and increase the efficiency of the overall marketing process. The marketing automation software is typically used by marketing departments across multiple channels, including email, websites, social media and text messages to generate sales lead.

The marketing automation is considered beneficial to the overall business and, in particular, to the marketing team. The benefits of marketing automation to the overall business are: reducing staffing cost, increase revenue and average deal size, improve accountability and improve effectiveness. And, the benefits of marketing automation to the marketing team are: refined the marketing processes, target potential customer across multiple channels, boost customer lifetime value through up-sells and cross-sells and save time in managing social media campaigns.

The marketing automation has a very significant history with continuous adoption of new and innovative automated marketing tools. The marketing automation market can be segmented on the basis of deployment type, channel, enterprise size, solution and application.

The global marketing automation market has increased significantly during the years 2016-2018 and projections are made that the market would rise in the next four years i.e. 2019-2023 tremendously. The marketing automation market is expected to increase due to the increasing number of Gmail users, rising usage of social messaging apps, surging adoption of cloud computing technology, growing social media usage, escalating e-commerce adoption, growing trend of mobile marketing, etc. Yet the market faces some challenges such as data quality issues, problem of cyber security, high initial implementation cost, etc.

