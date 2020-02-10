Market Technologies : Global Market Study on Plant-based Snacks : Manufacturers Focusing on Broadening Product Portfolio to Leverage Opportunities To 2028

A new research report published lends an insight-rich look at the global plant-based snacks market for the period 2018 – 2028, wherein historical data for the period 2013 is incorporated in the market study. The plant-based snacks market is estimated in volume (MT) and value (US$ Mn). The primary aim of this extensive report is to provide an incisive view of the plant-based snacks market to the suppliers, manufacturers, and distributors.

Several authentic primary and secondary research methodologies have been incorporated to extract precise information on the plant-based snacks market. Numerous sources have been consulted while creating this report. Secondary sources comprise Hoovers, Factiva, annual reports and publications of the company.

Plant-based Snacks Market – Scope of the Report

The comprehensive study describes significant trends prevailing in the global plant-based snacks market, which influences the expansion of the plant-based snacks market. Numerous macroeconomics and microeconomic factors have been assessed to offer precise forecast on the plant-based snacks market. The market study includes an in-depth analysis of the crucial trends, restraints, opportunities, and demand drivers that impact the growth of the global plant-based snacks market.

The research report comprises of the total revenue of the plant-based snacks market and the fragments of the market contributing to the total share. A detailed analysis of the opportunities, scenario forecast, and value chain is included in the plant-based snacks market, in the bid to equip the clients with better insights.

Plant-based Snacks Market – Segmentation

The global plant-based snacks market is bifurcated on the basis of product type, nature, flavor, packaging, sales channel, and regions. Based on the product type, the plant-based snacks market can be segmented into fruit & nut, plant based snacks bars, plant-based salted snacks, cereal or grain based snacks, meat alternative snacks. Depending on nature, the plant-based snacks market can be fragmented into conventional and organic snacks.

On the basis of flavor, the plant-based snacks market can be divided into sweet flavors and savory flavor. The savory flavor is further classified into herb and spice flavors, vegetable flavors, cheese flavors, blended flavors, chilly or pepper flavors, and seafood or meat flavors, among others. On the contrary, the sweet flavors comprise chocolate flavors, tropical flavors, berry flavors, and citrus flavors, among others.

Depending on the packaging, the plant-based snacks market is classified into wrappers, tins, bags, and pouches. On the basis of the sales channel segmentation, the plant-based snacks market is segmented into hypermarkets or supermarkets, specialty stores, online retail, small groceries, convenience stores, and food service providers, among others. Depending on the region, the plant-based snacks market can be fragmented into North America, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan, Japan, the Middle East and Africa, Eastern Europe, and Latin America.

In order to analyze the market size of the plant-based in volumes, the per capita snacks consumed by the vegans, vegetarians, and the rest of the population is considered. A comprehensive research on the vegan and vegetarians is carried out and their eating habits are tracked to project the penetration of plant-based snacks in the global market.

Average-selling price of the plant-based snacks market is projected to estimate the size of the market in significant geographies. The average-selling price of each analyzed region is taken into consideration and converted into US$, in order to maintain the currency standard.

Plant-based Snacks Market – Competitive Landscape

The significant players of the plant-based snacks market comprise General Mills Inc., The Unilever Group, Maple Leaf Foods Inc., Blue Diamond Grovers Inc., Primal Spirit Foods Inc., Nestle, Louisville Vegan Jerky Company, Eat Real, Eat Natural, Green Park Snacks Ltd, Soul Sprout, Quorn, Upton’s Naturals, Drink Eat Well, LLC, Nutrifusion, Go Raw®, Greenleaf Foods, SIREN SNACKS, and Zellee Organic, among others. The market has been analyzed depending on the segmentation of sales, channel, distribution, recent developments, and business strategies.

