Market Technologies : Global Angiography Devices Market 2019-2025

The research study talks about the competitive landscape of the global Angiography Devices market and offers a detailed analysis for the same. In order to provide a clear picture of the market, the research study has provided a list of all the leading players operating in the market across the globe. Additionally, the product segmentation, SWOT analysis, and financial overview of these players have been mentioned in the research study. The recent developments in the market have also been highlighted in the study.

Angiography can be defined as the medical imaging procedure used for visualization of the blood vessels and body organs, primarily the arteries, veins and heart. This procedure employs a contrast media that absorbs the radiations and shows as images enabling the identification of coronary artery disease, and other coronary diseases. It is also employed for the detection of blockages of blood vessels in non-coronary diseases.

The research is a combination of primary and secondary research, conducted for understanding and arriving at trends, used to forecast the expected revenue of angiography devices employed in the near future. Primary research formed the bulk of our research efforts with information collected from in-depth interviews and discussions with a number of key industry experts and opinion leaders. Secondary research involved study of company websites, annual reports, press releases, investor presentations, analyst presentation and various international and national databases. The report provides estimated market size in terms of US$ Mn for product, technology, application, end-user, and geography for the period 2015 to 2025, considering the macro and micro environmental factors. The revenue generated from each product, technology, application, and end-user was calculated by considering the number of angiography procedures performed globally. In addition, the regional trends of these devices, the geriatric population, increasing obesity, and the rise in the number of angiography procedures were considered.

Global Angiography Devices Market: Key Research Aspects

The market report comprises an elaborated executive summary, which includes market snapshot that provides information about various segments of the market. It also provides information and data analysis of the market with respect to market segments based on product, technology, application, end-user, and geography. The market overview section of the report analyzes market dynamics such as drivers, restraints and opportunities that influences the angiography devices market in the current and future scenario. The report also provides the pipeline products, the CPT codes of reimbursement for the angiography procedures, the regulatory approval process, porter’s five force analysis, and the key industry developments.

Market share analysis among the market players is analyzed to signify the contribution of these players in the market in terms of percentage share. All these factors will help the market players to decide about the business strategies and plans to strengthen their positions in the global market. Based on geography, the market has been analyzed for major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The study also covers detailed country analysis contributing majorly in the angiography devices market.

Global Angiography Devices Market: Competitive Landscape

The report also profiles the major players in the market and provides various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies, and recent developments. Companies profiled in the angiography devices market report are AngioDynamics, Inc., Merit Medical Systems, Inc., Medtronic plc, Shimadzu Corporation, GE Healthcare (a business of General Electric Company), Koninklijke Philips N.V., Siemens Healthcare, Canon Medical Systems Corporation, Cordis Corporation (Johnson & Johnson Company), and Boston Scientific Corporation, among others.

The Angiography Devices Market has been segmented as follows:

Angiography Devices Market, by Product, Revenue (US$ Mn) 2015-2025

Angiography Systems

Consumables

Catheters

Guidewires

Balloons

Contrast Media

Incision Closure Devices

Accessories

Angiography Devices Market, by Technology, Revenue (US$ Mn) 2015-2025

MRI

CT

X-ray

Image intensifiers

Flat-panel Digital Detectors

Others

Angiography Devices Market, by Application, Revenue (US$ Mn) 2015-2025

Renal

Carotid

Cerebral

Peripheral

Aortic

Coronary

Others

Angiography Devices Market, by End-user, Revenue (US$ Mn) 2015-2025

Hospitals

Diagnostic Centers

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

