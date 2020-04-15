Electric Motors for Electric Vehicle Market Size Outlook 2025: Top Companies, Trends, Growth Factors Details by Regions, Types and Applications

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Global Electric Motors for Electric Vehicle Market Research Report 2019” to its huge collection of research reports.

An electric motor is an electrical machine that converts electrical energy into mechanical energy.

Smoothening the transition from oil, owing to the increase in pollution, governments around the world have started to look for alternatives for primitive form of travel. Electric vehicles fill this gap and with time, are getting efficient too. This has made governments all around the world to make policies to facilitate this adaption of electric vehicles.

A shortage of EV charging stations has hindered the adoption of these vehicles, which further has restricted the usage of electric motors for electric vehicles.

The global Electric Motors for Electric Vehicle market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Electric Motors for Electric Vehicle volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Electric Motors for Electric Vehicle market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.



The following manufacturers are covered:

Hitachi Automotive Systems

Mitsubishi Electric

Baldor Electric

Bosch

Denso

Emerson Electric

Continental

Siemens

Toshiba

Magna

Gkn Driveline

Aisin Aw

Yasakawa Electric



Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan



Segment by Type

Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV)

Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)

Pure Electric Vehicle (PEV)



Segment by Application

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles



