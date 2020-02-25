Market Size Of Semiconductor Machinery Manufacturing Market, Global Forecast Report To 2023

The semiconductor machinery manufacturing market growth outlook is positive with significant growth potential for wafer processing equipment in particular. There is pressure on semiconductor machinery manufacturers to reduce machinery costs as high prices are limiting investment by smaller semiconductor manufacturing companies. At the same time, factors such as emerging market growth, increased access to the internet globally and increased investment in smart cities in both developing and developed economies are increasing the demand for semiconductors, thus contributing to the growth of the semiconductor machinery manufacturing market.

The semiconductor machinery manufacturing market reached a value of nearly REDACTED in 2018 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of REDACTED to nearly REDACTED by 2023.

The market for semiconductor machinery manufacturing is concentrated. Major players in the market are Applied Materials, Inc, ASML Holding N.V., Lam Research Corporation, SCREEN Holdings Co., Ltd. and Tokyo Electron Limited.

The wafer processing equipment segment accounted for the largest share of the semiconductor machinery manufacturing market in 2018 at REDACTED. The highest growth is also projected to come from the wafer processing equipment segment, which is forecast to grow at a CAGR of REDACTED. Major drivers for this growth include robust demand for these products from semiconductor manufacturing companies owing to rapid growth in the demand for electronic products globally, and large investments in smart city projects in many developed and developing economies.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the semiconductor machinery manufacturing market, accounting for REDACTED of the global market. It was followed by North America and Western Europe. Going forward, the fastest growth in the semiconductor machinery manufacturing market is predicted for WesternEurope, estimated to grow at a CAGR of REDACTED, followed by Asia Pacific which is expected to grow at a CAGR of REDACTED.

China was the largest market by country in terms of value in the semiconductor machinery manufacturing market. China and Japan are forecast to have the fastest growth, growing at a CAGR of REDACTED and REDACTED, respectively.

The market is challenged by restraints such as high investment costs and increasing trade protectionism.

Report Scope:

This research report categorizes the semiconductor machinery manufacturing by type. Product types include wafer processing equipment, assembly, packaging equipment, and other front-end equipment.

Report Includes:

– 78 data tables

– An overview of the global market and future demand growth for semiconductor machinery manufacturing

– Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2014-2018, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2023

– Country specific data and analysis for USA, China, Spain, Italy, France, India, Japan, Russia, Brazil, UK and Australia

– Information on wafer fabrication equipments including deposition, lithography and etching equipments

– Identification of major drivers and restraints on the global semiconductor machinery manufacturing market

– Company profiles of the major players in the market, including Applied Materials, Inc, ASML Holding N.V., Lam Research Corp., SCREEN Holdings Co., Ltd. ,and Tokyo Electron Ltd

