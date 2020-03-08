Market Research on RNA Sequencing Analysis- Reviewed for with Industry Outlook to 2023

ResearchMoz present a comprehensive research report namely “Global RNA Sequencing Analysis Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” which reveals an extensive analysis of global industry by delivering the detailed information about Forthcoming Trends, Customer’s Expectations, Technological Improvements, Competitive Dynamics and Working Capital in the Market. This is an in-depth study of the market enlightening key forecast to 2025.

RNA sequencing (RNA-Seq) uses the capabilities of high-throughput sequencing methods to provide insight into the transcriptome of a cell. Compared to previous Sanger sequencing- and microarray-based methods, RNA-Seq provides far higher coverage and greater resolution of the dynamic nature of the transcriptome. Beyond quantifying gene expression, the data generated by RNA-Seq facilitate the discovery of novel transcripts, identification of alternatively spliced genes, and detection of allele-specific expression. Recent advances in the RNA-Seq workflow, from sample preparation to library construction to data analysis, have enabled researchers to further elucidate the functional complexity of the transcription. In addition to polyadenylated messenger RNA (mRNA) transcripts, RNA-Seq can be applied to investigate different populations of RNA, including total RNA, pre-mRNA, and noncoding RNA, such as microRNA and long ncRNA.

This report focuses on the global RNA Sequencing Analysis status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

The key players covered in this study

Illumina

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Bio-Rad

Roche

Pacific Biosciences

Agilent Technologies

QIAGEN

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Total RNA

Pre-mRNA

Noncoding RNA

Market segment by Application, split into

Research Institutions

Bioscience Companies

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

