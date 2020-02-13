Market Research On Data Loggers Market 2019 And Analysis To 2024

A data logger is an instrument that records data over time either with a built in instrument or sensor .Data loggers are used in a variety of applications such as in-vehicle data logging, environmental monitoring, structural health monitoring, and machine condition monitoring.
Scope of the Report:
In the world wide, major manufactures mainly distribute in Europe and USA. In Europe, transnational companies, like Testo and Visalia, are taking a leading share in this area. As to USA, National Instruments Corporation has become a global leader. In Japan, it is HIOKI Group that leads the technology development.
This industry is affected by the economy and policy, so its important to put an eye to economic indexes and leaders prefer. With the global economic recovery, more and more people pay attention to rising environment standards, especially in underdevelopment regions that have a large population and fast economic growth, the need of Data Loggers starch will increase.
The worldwide market for Data Loggers is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly -2.2% over the next five years, will reach 210 million US$ in 2024, from 240 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.
This report focuses on the Data Loggers in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
National Instruments Corporation
Ammonit Measurement GMBH
Dolphin Technology
Omega Engineering Inc
Omron
Testo
Vaisala
Onset HOBO
Rotronic
Dickson
HIOKI
Yokogawa Corporation
Sensitech
Fluke
ELPRO-BUCHS AG
Delta-T Devices
Grant Instruments
CSM GmbH
Kipp & Zonen
Gemini
OTT Hydromet
TTTech Computertechnik AG
Dwyer Instruments
Huato
Aosong
Asmik
CEM
ZEDA
Weiming Shouwang
Elitech
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market Segment by Type, covers
Mechanical data loggers
Electronic data loggers
Wireless data loggers
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Oil & Gas
Power
Transportation
Environment
Others
The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:
Chapter 1, to describe Data Loggers product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Data Loggers, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Data Loggers in 2017 and 2018.
Chapter 3, the Data Loggers competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
Chapter 4, the Data Loggers breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.
Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.
Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.
Chapter 12, Data Loggers market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.
Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Data Loggers sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.
