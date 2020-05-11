Market Research on Allergic Rhinitis Treatment Device Market 2018 and Analysis to 2028

The allergic rhinitis treatment devices are employed for treatment of allergic rhinitis. They help in preventing further exposure to allergens and relieving the symptoms such as runny nose. The allergic rhinitis treatment devices use a variety of mechanisms such as irradiations by lasers or filters to block exposure to allergens. The allergic rhinitis treatment devices are intended to full fill the unmet needs of the market owing to poor efficacy and efficiency of the drug segment. Development in technology and the advancements in photo therapy coupled with the growing demand from home users is expected to propel the market to a high growth trajectory.

Allergic Rhinitis Treatment Device Market: Drivers and Restraints

The rising incidence and cases of allergic rhinitis is the prime driver of the allergic rhinitis treatment devices market. According to the American Academy of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology, 7.8% of people over 18 years of age in the U.S. suffer from allergic rhinitis. The data also reveals that allergic rhinitis affects between 10% and 30 % of the global population and sensitization is present in 40% of the population. The large economic burden of allergic rhinitis is another driver of the market as allergies is the 6th leading cause of chronic illness in the U.S. resulting in an annual penalty exceeding a whopping US$ 18 billion. The Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America states that 50 million U.S. citizens suffer from allergies each year.

Advancement in technology is another driver of the allergic rhinitis treatment device market. The advent of cryotherapy which uses cold temperatures to interrupts the errant nerve signals and treat inflamed nerves in chronic rhinitis is driving the growth of the market. The cryotherapy allergic rhinitis treatment devices include a miniature chilled pad fixed to a thin stem and applied to a mucus membrane inside the nasal cavity. Another advancement has been the application of radio therapy for treating allergic rhinitis. Photodynamic therapy involves irradiation of the nasal cavity with a variety of irradiations such as laser, infrared rays and radio waves. Another strategy has been to physically block the exposure of allergens to the patients. Nasal filters prevent airborne allergens from reaching the mucous membranes of the nose, and are designed to fit just inside the nostril.

The rise in risk factors such as growing sports culture, growing exposure to allergens owing to pollution, increase in active populations such as young children, and others. The constraints on the allergic rhinitis treatment device market are lack of awareness, concerns over the efficacy and efficiency of the devices.

Allergic Rhinitis Treatment Device Market: Segmentation

The global allergic rhinitis treatment device market is segmented based on type, distribution channel and region.

Based on type, the global allergic rhinitis treatment device market is segmented into:

Phototherapy

Lasers

Infrared Light

Cryotherapy

Radio waves

Based on distribution channel, the global allergic rhinitis treatment device market is segmented into:

Hospitals Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Allergic Rhinitis Treatment Device Market: Overview

The global allergic rhinitis treatment device market for is a fragmented market having a low technological intensity and a lower volume of sale resulting in low pricing premium. Vendors are engaged in new product developments as a growth strategy. The market is beset with low quality products with dubious claims and low differentiation. Technology gains from product development represent the largest value proposition over cost.

Lack of reimbursement and guidelines for use owing to the nascent stage of the technology are hindering the acceptance and market uptake of the allergic rhinitis treatment devices.

Allergic Rhinitis Treatment Device Market: Regional Outlook

The global allergic rhinitis treatment device market is classified into North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific, Japan and Middle East & Africa. North America dominated by the U.S. accounts for the large share of the global allergic rhinitis treatment device market owing to the fast uptake of technology, high per capita income and the higher treatment rates for allergic rhinitis.

North America is followed by Europe which is expected to be led by Germany, France and the U.K. The large healthcare expenditure of Europe is a significant driver of the European allergic rhinitis treatment device market.

The allergic rhinitis treatment device market is expected to shift in favour of Asia Pacific and Middle East and Africa. China and India are expected to hold large shares owing to developing economy, large population base and growing medical devices penetration.

The Middle East and Africa allergic rhinitis treatment device market is expected to be dominated by the wealthy gulf economies of Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, UAE and Qatar. However, the poor income of African economies coupled with poor social conditions are hampering the allergic rhinitis treatment device market.

Allergic Rhinitis Treatment Device Market: Key Players

Examples of some of the major vendors operating in the global allergic rhinitis treatment device market are VIDEOTON Group, Chordate Medical AB, Light Therapy Options, L.L.C., Hubei YJT Technology Co., Ltd., Hubei Boshi Medical Instrument Co. Ltd, and Wuhan Opti-Moxibustion International Trading Co., Ltd., among others.

The global allergic rhinitis treatment device market in report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

