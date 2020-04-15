Transfection Technology Market Overview 2019: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2025

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Global Transfection Technology Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025 ” to its huge collection of research reports.

Transfection is a technique used to introduce nucleic acids (either DNA or RNA) into cells. This technology helps the cells to regulate gene therapy, mutation of cancer cells and protein metabolism by affecting the nuclear genes. The report explains various advancements taking place in this market and analyzes the global transfection technology market by types of methods and applications as well as geographic regions.

The key players covered in this study

Sigma Aldrich

SignaGen Laboratories

Lonza Group

Life Technologies

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Promega Corporation

QIAGEN

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Reagent Based Method

Instrument Based Method



Market segment by Application, split into

Bio-medical Research

Therapeutic Delivery

Protein Production



Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America



The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Transfection Technology status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Transfection Technology development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

