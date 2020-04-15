Equipment Rental Market Overview 2019: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2025

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Global Equipment Rental Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” to its huge collection of research reports.

Equipment Rental Market report includes (6 Year Forecast 2019-2025) includes Overview, classification, industry value, price, cost and gross profit. It also offers in-intensity insight of the Equipment Rental industry masking all vital parameters along with, Drivers, Market Trends, Market Dynamics, Opportunities, Competitive Landscape, Price and Gross Margin, Equipment Rental market Share via Region, New Challenge Feasibility Evaluation, Analysis and Guidelines on New mission Investment.



For more info, Get Free PDF at: https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=2330583

Equipment rental is a service industry that provides machinery, tools, and equipment to end-users such as the construction, mining, power, and oil and gas industries on a rental basis.

The oil and gas industry highly rely on rental companies as they offer a wide range of equipment such as downhole tools, drilling equipment, production tool equipment, and tubulars. The rising number of drilling projects is boosting the production process of crude oil. This in turn, will have a positive impact on the equipment rental industry trends in the oil and gas industry.

The equipment rental market is expected to witness growth in the Americas due to the increased production of oil and gas from shale reserves in countries such as the US and Canada. The preference for rental equipment is high in the Americas due to the growing expense of new equipment and machines.

In 2018, the global Equipment Rental market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Equipment Rental status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Equipment Rental development in United States, Europe and China.



The key players covered in this study

Hertz Equipment Rental

Sunbelt Rentals

United Rentals

Atlas Copco

Caterpillar

Aggreko

AKTIO Corporation

Ashtead Group

BlueLine Rental

Cramo

Deere & Company

Fabick CAT

Herc Rentals

Kanamoto

Loxam

Maxim Crane Works

Mustang CAT

Nishio Rent All

Nikken Corporation (Mitsubishi Corporation)

Sims Crane & Equipment

Stephensons Rental Services

Sunstate Equipment Company

Titan Machinery



Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Online Rental

Offline Rental



Market segment by Application, split into

Oil and Gas Industry

Construction Industry

Mining Industry

Power Industry

Others



Place an Enquiry to Our Industry Expert @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=E&repid=2330583



Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America



The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Equipment Rental status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Equipment Rental development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

About ResearchMoz

ResearchMoz is the one stop online destination to find and buy market research reports & Industry Analysis. We fulfill all your research needs spanning across industry verticals with our huge collection of market research reports. We provide our services to all sizes of organizations and across all industry verticals and markets. Our Research Coordinators have in-depth knowledge of reports as well as publishers and will assist you in making an informed decision by giving you unbiased and deep insights on which reports will satisfy your needs at the best price.

For More Information Kindly Contact:

ResearchMoz

Mr. Nachiket Ghumare,

Tel: +1-518-621-2074

USA-Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Email: [email protected] ;

Follow us on LinkedIn @ http://bit.ly/1TBmnVG

Follow us on Blogger at : https://marketreportandanalysis.blogspot.com