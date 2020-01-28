Market Outlook : Global Halal Nutraceuticals & Vaccines Market Research Report 2019

Nutraceuticals & vaccines that are manufactured using the Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) Standards and that are complaint with the Shariah Law (Islamic Law) are referred to as halal products. Halal nutraceuticals are produced from food sources that provide high nutritional value and health benefits. They can be classified into dietary supplements and processed foods.
Retail pharmacies segment is expected to grow at the lowest CAGR of 3.8% owing to the more preferred conventional distribution methods such as hospital pharmacies.
The global Halal Nutraceuticals & Vaccines market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Halal Nutraceuticals & Vaccines volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Halal Nutraceuticals & Vaccines market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Malaysia Berhad
Abbott
Nestle
Amway
Herbalife International of America
AJ Biologics
Agropur
PT Kalbe
Kotra Pharma
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Halal Dietary Supplements
Halal Vaccines
Segment by Application
Sports Nutrition
General Wellbeing
Immune & Digestive Health
Bone & Joint Health
Heart Health
Disease Prevention
Weight Loss
