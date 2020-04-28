Powder Coating Market Investigation Report by Industry Application, Product Type and Future Technology

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Global Powder Coating Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” to its huge collection of research reports.

Powder coating is a type of coating that is applied as a free-flowing, dry powder. Powder coating is mainly used for coating of metals, such as household appliances, aluminum extrusions, drum hardware and automobile and bicycle parts.

Global Powder Coating market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Powder Coating.

This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Powder Coating capacity, production, value, price and market share of Powder Coating in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Axalta Coating Systems

The Valspar

Akzo Nobel

American Powder Coatings

Allnex

Procoat

PPG Industries

IFS Coatings

RPM

Midwest Industrial Coating

Guangzhou Kinte Powder Coating

Powder Coating Breakdown Data by Type

by Resin Type

Thermoset

Thermoplastic

by Substrate

Metal

Plastic

Wood

Ceramics



Powder Coating Breakdown Data by Application

Construction & Agricultural Equipment

Domestic Appliances & Electrical Goods

Transportation

HVAC Systems

Metal Furniture

Other Industrial Equipment



Powder Coating Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions



Powder Coating Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK



The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Powder Coating capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Powder Coating manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

