Tylosin Market Investigation Report by Industry Application, Product Type and Future Technology

This report studies the global market size of Tylosin in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Tylosin in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Tylosin market by players/brands, region, type and application. This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Tylosin is a macrolide-class broad spectrum antibiotic thats used in veterinary medicine to treat felines, canines and livestock. However, the drug is only used as an antibiotic in the treatment of infections in livestock. In cats, dogs, and other smaller animals, it is used predominantly for its anti-inflammatory properties to treat inflammatory conditions in the bowel. As such, it is commonly prescribed to pets that are suffering from diarrhea.

Tylosin is a macrolide antibiotic commonly used in food animals. It is a macrolide antibiotic, mainly active against Gram-positive bacteria and mycoplasmas. It is also active against some Gram-negative bacteria, spriochetes, some rickettsia and chlamydia. According to the different materials, tylosin is divided into tylosin tartrate, tylosin phosphate, tylosin base. Tylosin tartrate is mainly cure or prevented mycoplasma diseases and respiratory diseases. And it is the most widely used type which takes up about 68.22% of the global in 2015.

There are companies adding new capacities and aims at the cost and quality leadership which shall improve profitability. As the same time, companies are focusing on technological innovation, equipment upgrades, and process improvements, to reduce costs and improve quality. The competition in tylosin market will become more intense.

In 2017, the global Tylosin market size was 390 million US$ and is forecast to 390 million US in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 0.2% from 2018. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Tylosin market based on company, product type, application and key regions.

The various contributors involved in the value chain of Tylosin include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in the Tylosin include

Elanco

Huvepharma

Tairui Pharmaceuticals

Qilu Pharmaceutical (Inner Mongolia)

Henan Hualun

Top Pharm Chemical Group

HISUN

Lukang Shelile Pharmaceutical

Apeloa Kangyu



Market Size Split by Type

Tylosin Tartrate

Tylosin Phosphate

Tylosin Base



Market Size Split by Application

Animal Feed Additives

Animal Drugs



Market size split by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam



