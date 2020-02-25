Market Intelligence Report On Waterproofing Chemicals Market Through 2022

Waterproofing is a process that is designed to prevent water from penetrating into a building. Typically, waterproofing is incorporated in various layers and implemented in various stages of construction to develop multiple barriers that prevent the penetration of water into the structure. Waterproofing is mainly carried out through waterproofing chemicals. As their name suggests, waterproofing chemicals are types of chemical compounds that have water-resistant properties. These chemicals are used in residential and nonresidential properties.

The effective protection of building structures against water ingress and the prevention of water loss to save water aremajor challenges.

A leaking roof is one of the most detrimental failures that can occur in a manufacturing facility. Water ingress is likely to damage the structure of a building. Water leaks may also cause the loss of raw materials or products. Malfunctioning of machinery and the destruction of technical equipment are serious problems that can result from a leaking roof. The long-term performance of a properly protected roof improves the durability of the building. At the same time, it secures the investment made into materials and assets. Often, industrial roof designs are very detailed with buildups for air-conditioning, ventilation, windows, and architectural shapes. Reliable waterproofing is possible only with liquid

membranes because the liquid ensures full surface contact even in tiny corners.

BASF roofing systems based on polyurethane membrane systems, as an example, can be installed on most substrates, even on old concrete, built-up felt asphalt, and timber. The sprayed liquid membrane forms a fully bonded waterproofing membrane. There are no welds and seams, which are typically the weak spots of non-sprayed roofing sheet materials. With BASF roofing systems, even refurbishment is often possible without removing the old layers, offering substantial savings in time and cost.

Complete solutions require compatible product systems. Efficient waterproofing of an industrial roof, both for new builds and renovations, requires highly elastic and weather-resistant systems. To fully complete the project, additional products are required that must be fully compatible with the waterproofing system applied.

Waterproofing chemicals currently belong to a niche specialty segment of the chemical industry. The global waterproofing chemicals market was valued at REDACTED in 2016 and is expected to reach REDACTED in 2022, after increasing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of REDACTED during the forecast period (2017-2022).

For the purposes of this report, waterproofing chemicals are broadly classified into six major applications: roof and building waterproofing (floors, basements and walls); process water storage; secondary containment; bridges; tunnels; and silo, food and beverage storage. Currently, the roof and building waterproofing segment holds the major share of the overall waterproofing chemicals market. The segment was valued at REDACTED in 2016 and is expected to reach over REDACTED by 2022, at a CAGR of REDACTED over the forecast period (2017-2 022).

Report Scope:

This research report presents an in-depth analysis of the global waterproofing chemicals market by type, system, application, and regional market. The evolving trends and ongoing research and developments in the field of waterproofing chemicals production and manufacturing have been studied in detail.

The study highlights the impact of various types and systems of waterproofing chemicals, key regulations on the use of waterproofing chemicals, and the pros and cons of waterproofing chemicals. Special importance has been given to key market developments such as collaborative activities, important acquisitions, new product launches, and strategic agreements between top players. An analysis of the key drivers and factors affecting or influencing the growth of this market is also included in the report. The analysis also describes and quantifies the current and projected market for waterproofing chemicals across regions, while considering different parameters (e.g., government regulations and climatic conditions).

The global waterproofing chemicals market is segmented into types, systems, applications, and regions. On the basis of type, the waterproofing chemicals market is segmented into elastomers, bitumen, polyvinyl chloride (PVC), thermoplastic polyolefin (TPO), ethylene propylene diene monomer (EPDM), and others. There are three major types of waterproofing chemicals systems: preformed membranes, coatings, and integral systems. Applications of waterproofing chemicals are principally categorized into roof and building waterproofing; process water storage; secondary containment; bridges; tunnels; silos, food and beverage storage; and others. The roof and building waterproofing segment is further sub-segmented into two categories: floors and basements, and walls. In terms of region, the market is categorized as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW. RoW primarily consists of economies such as Brazil, Saudi Arabia, and other countries (Argentina, South Africa, Egypt, Chile, Colombia, Turkey, Iraq, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, United Arab Emirates (UAE), and others).

Estimated values used are based on manufacturers total revenues. Projected and forecasted revenue values are in constant U.S. dollars, unadjusted for inflation.

Report Includes:

– 73 data tables and 13 additional tables

– An overview of the global market and technologies for waterproofing chemicals

– Analyses of market trends, with data from 2016 and 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2022

– Discussion of the history and the current state of the market for waterproofing chemicals and related products

– Evaluation of market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, and opportunities

– Analysis of the industry structure

– Company profiles of major players in the industry, including BASF SE (BASF), Bostik, Evonik Industries AG, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp., and The Dow Chemical Co.

