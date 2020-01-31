Market Insights Report on Global Marine Omega-3 Market with CAGR of 5.4% during 2019-2025

Marine Omega-3, also called-3 fatty acids or n-3 fatty acids, are polyunsaturated fatty acids (PUFAs) with a double bond (C=C) at the third carbon atom from the end of the carbon chain. Three types of Marine Omega-3 involved in human physiology are a-linoleic acid (ALA) (found in plant oils), eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA) and docosahexaenoic acid (DHA) (both commonly found in marine oils). They are considered essential fatty acids and necessary for human health but the body can’t make them. Also they play a role in brain health as well as normal growth and development.

Complete report on Marine Omega-3 Market spread across 141 pages, profiling 25 companies and supported with tables and figures is now available @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=1940905

The various contributors involved in the value chain of Marine Omega-3 include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers.

Top leading key Players in the Marine Omega-3 Market DSM,BASF,EPAX,Golden Omega, TASA,Omega Protein,Croda,KD Pharma (Marine Ingredients),GC Rieber,Polaris,Auqi,Kinomega,Skuny,Xinzhou,Anti-Cancer,Sinomega, Orkla Health, LYSI,OLVEA Fish Oils,Hofseth BioCare,Nippon Suisan Kaisha,Bioprocess Algae,Shandong Yuwang Pharmaceutical, Maruha Nichiro Foods,Solutex

Marine Omega-3 Breakdown Data by Type

Marine Animals Source Omega-3,Marine Plant Source Omega-3

Marine Omega-3 Breakdown Data by Application

Dietary Supplements,Fortified Food and Beverage,Infant Formula,Pharmaceuticals,Pet Foods,Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States,Europe,China, Japan, South Korea,Other Regions

Global Marine Omega-3 Market Report including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. Global Marine Omega-3 Market status, size, outlook of global and major regions, from angles of manufacturers, regions, product types and end industries.

Currently, omega-3 is mainly distributed in Europe, North America, South America and China. Europe was the largest consumption region holding 37.71% of global share, while China consumption takes only 9.05% of global omega-3 in 2017. Manufactures are limited by regional distribution of fish resources. This industry is mainly concentrated in areas which have rich aquatic resources.

In Europe, Norway is the biggest consumer country, of which the share is 25.77% of all Europe consumption. Asia-Pacific has huge market potential, especially China, the total consumption increases to 10.1 K MT in 2017 from 8.1 K MT in 2013 at a CAGR of 5.83%.

The market concentrate is rather dispersion, DSM, BASF, EPAX, Golden Omega, TASA, Omega Protein, Croda, Marine Ingredients, GC Rieber, Polaris are main manufacturers and the total share of top 3 is 37.86% in 2017.

In the coming few years, global sales of omega-3 will continue to increase. In 2023, global sales may be 151.7 K MT. Omega-3 can be widely used in dietary supplements, fortified food and beverage, infant formula, pharmaceuticals, pet foods and other fields. With the development of economy, these industries will need more omega-3. So, omega-3 has a huge market potential in the future.

The report focuses on global major leading industry players of Marine Omega-3 Market providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials and equipment and downstream demand analysis is also carried out. The Marine Omega-3 Market development trends and marketing channels are analyzed. Finally the feasibility of new investment projects are assessed and overall research conclusions offered.

Order a copy of Global Marine Omega-3 Market Report 2019 @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=1940905

The global Marine Omega-3 market is valued at 10500 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 16000 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% during 2019-2025.The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Marine Omega-3 market based on company, product type, end user and key regions. With tables and figures helping analyze worldwide Marine Omega-3 Market, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

Major Points from Table of Contents

Charpter 1-Marine Omega-3 Market Overview

Charpter 2-Global Marine Omega-3 Competition by Players/Suppliers, Type and Application

Charpter 3-United States Marine Omega-3 (Volume, Value and Sales Price)

Charpter 4-China Marine Omega-3 (Volume, Value and Sales Price)

Charpter 5-Europe Marine Omega-3 (Volume, Value and Sales Price)

Charpter 6-Japan Marine Omega-3 (Volume, Value and Sales Price)

Charpter 7-Southeast Asia Marine Omega-3 (Volume, Value and Sales Price)

Charpter 8-India Marine Omega-3 (Volume, Value and Sales Price)

Charpter 9-Global Marine Omega-3 Players/Suppliers Profiles and Sales Data

Charpter 10-Marine Omega-3 Maufacturing Cost Analysis

Charpter 11-Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Charpter 12-Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Charpter 13-Market Effect Factors Analysis

Charpter 14-Global Marine Omega-3 Market Forecast (2019-2025)

Charpter 15-Research Findings and Conclusion

Charpter 16-Appendix

A discount can be asked before order a copy of Marine Omega-3 Market report at https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/discount.aspx?name=1940905

About Us:

ReportsnReports.com is your single source for all market research needs. Our database includes 500,000+ market research reports from over 95 leading global publishers & in-depth market research studies of over 5000 micro markets.