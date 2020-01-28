Market Growth : Global Medication Adherence Packaging Systems Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025

Medication Adherence Packaging Systems can increase pharmacy efficiency in order to improve patients’ adherence to their medication.
The classification of Medication Adherence Packaging includes Unit-dose Adherence Blister Cards, Unit-dose Adherence Pouches, Multi-dose Adherence Blister Cards, Multi-dose Adherence Pouches; and the proportion of Unit-dose Adherence Blister Cards in 2016 is about 54%, and the proportion is in increasing trend from 2012 to 2016.
North America region is the largest supplier of Medication Adherence Packaging, with a consumptions market share nearly 68% in 2016. Europe is the second largest consumption of Medication Adherence Packaging, enjoying consumption market share nearly 24% in 2016.
In 2018, the global Medication Adherence Packaging Systems market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Medication Adherence Packaging Systems status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Medication Adherence Packaging Systems development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
WestRock
Omnicell
Genoa
Parata
Amcor
Medicine-On-Time
CHUDY
Drug Package
Global Factories
Pearson Medical
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Unit-dose Packaging Systems
Multi-dose Packaging Systems
Market segment by Application, split into
Hospital
Retail Pharmacies
Long-term Care Facilities
Mail-order Pharmacies
Other
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Medication Adherence Packaging Systems status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Medication Adherence Packaging Systems development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Medication Adherence Packaging Systems are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
