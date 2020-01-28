Market Growth : Global Medication Adherence Packaging Systems Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025

Medication Adherence Packaging Systems can increase pharmacy efficiency in order to improve patients’ adherence to their medication.

The classification of Medication Adherence Packaging includes Unit-dose Adherence Blister Cards, Unit-dose Adherence Pouches, Multi-dose Adherence Blister Cards, Multi-dose Adherence Pouches; and the proportion of Unit-dose Adherence Blister Cards in 2016 is about 54%, and the proportion is in increasing trend from 2012 to 2016.

North America region is the largest supplier of Medication Adherence Packaging, with a consumptions market share nearly 68% in 2016. Europe is the second largest consumption of Medication Adherence Packaging, enjoying consumption market share nearly 24% in 2016.

In 2018, the global Medication Adherence Packaging Systems market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Medication Adherence Packaging Systems status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Medication Adherence Packaging Systems development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

WestRock

Omnicell

Genoa

Parata

Amcor

Medicine-On-Time

CHUDY

Drug Package

Global Factories

Pearson Medical

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Unit-dose Packaging Systems

Multi-dose Packaging Systems

Market segment by Application, split into

Hospital

Retail Pharmacies

Long-term Care Facilities

Mail-order Pharmacies

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Medication Adherence Packaging Systems status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Medication Adherence Packaging Systems development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Medication Adherence Packaging Systems are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

