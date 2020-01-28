Market Future : Global Herbal Medicinal Products Market Research Report 2019

Herbalism(alsoherbal medicineorphytotherapy) is the study ofbotanyand use ofplantsintended formedicinalpurposes or forsupplementinga diet. Plants have been the basis for medical treatments through much of human history, and suchtraditional medicineis still widely practiced today.

Ayurvedic medicines is expected to be the most lucrative among all product type segment of herbal medicinal products market, with attractiveness index of 2.3.

The global Herbal Medicinal Products market is valued at 120700 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 199800 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Herbal Medicinal Products volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Herbal Medicinal Products market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Tsumura

Schwabe

Madaus

Weleda

Blackmores

Arkopharma

SIDO MUNCUL

Arizona Natural

Dabur

Herbal Africa

Natures Answer

Bio-Botanica

Potters

Zand

Nature Herbs

Imperial Ginseng

Yunnan Baiyao

Tongrentang

TASLY

Zhongxin

Kunming Pharma

Sanjiu

JZJT

Guangzhou Pharma

Taiji

Haiyao

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Detoxification Medicine

Antipyretic Medicine

Digestant Medicine

Blood CirculationMedicine

Others

Segment by Application

WesternHerbalism

TraditionalChineseMedicine

Others

