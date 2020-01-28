Market Future : Global Herbal Medicinal Products Market Research Report 2019

Herbalism(alsoherbal medicineorphytotherapy) is the study ofbotanyand use ofplantsintended formedicinalpurposes or forsupplementinga diet. Plants have been the basis for medical treatments through much of human history, and suchtraditional medicineis still widely practiced today.
Ayurvedic medicines is expected to be the most lucrative among all product type segment of herbal medicinal products market, with attractiveness index of 2.3.
The global Herbal Medicinal Products market is valued at 120700 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 199800 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Herbal Medicinal Products volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Herbal Medicinal Products market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Tsumura
Schwabe
Madaus
Weleda
Blackmores
Arkopharma
SIDO MUNCUL
Arizona Natural
Dabur
Herbal Africa
Natures Answer
Bio-Botanica
Potters
Zand
Nature Herbs
Imperial Ginseng
Yunnan Baiyao
Tongrentang
TASLY
Zhongxin
Kunming Pharma
Sanjiu
JZJT
Guangzhou Pharma
Taiji
Haiyao
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Detoxification Medicine
Antipyretic Medicine
Digestant Medicine
Blood CirculationMedicine
Others
Segment by Application
WesternHerbalism
TraditionalChineseMedicine
Others
