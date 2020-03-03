Market Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities, Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2022

Introduction:

Cephalosporin drug are largely antibiotics which have been derived from Acremonium. It yielded three components Cephalosporin N, C and P which lead to the first productions of Cephalosporins. These work in a way similar to Penicillin by binding and blocking the activity of enzymes which are responsible for peptidoglycan. Peptidoglycan is a crucial component of the bacterial cell wall. Cephalosporin Drugs are used to treat a variety of bacterial infections, the most common are respiratory tract infections, urinary tract infections, skin infection etc.

There are different types of Cephalosporin Drugs available in the market are cephalosporins/beta-lactamase inhibitors, first generation cephalosporins, fourth generation cephalosporins, next generation cephalosporins, second generation cephalosporins, third generation cephalosporins. The drug’s adverse reactions are quite un common (>1% patients). The reactions include: diarrhea, nausea, rash, electrolyte disturbances, and pain.

Market Dynamics:

The increase in Research and development in the pharmaceutical industry across various countries has been a key driver in the growth of this industry. The increase in demand of anti-bacterial drugs for various diseases also fueled its growth. However, the amount of investment in Research and Development doesn’t fetch it the right amount of revenue hence, it acts as a hindrance to its growth.

Market Segmentation:

The Market for the Cephalosporin Drugs has been segmented on the basis of route of administration like oral or injected. It also segmented on the basis of type such as branded or generic. But largely it is segmented on the basis of spectrum of anti-microbial activity i.e. First generation, Second Generation, Third Generation, Fourth and Fifth Generation.

Regional/Geographic Analysis:

The United States and Canada in North America; China, Japan, India in Asia-Pacific; Germany, UK, France, Italy and Russia in Europe; Brazil in South America have the largest market in their respective regions.

Key Players:

Some of the major players in the market include Astellas, Lupin Pharmaceuticals, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Glaxo SmithKline, Roche, Ranbaxy, Merck, Pfizer, Sandoz,Teva Pharmaceuticals.

