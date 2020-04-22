Telecom System Integration Market Analysis and Professional Outlook 2019 to 2025

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Global Telecom System Integration Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” to its huge collection of research reports.

System integration is defined in engineering as the process of bringing together the component sub-systems into one system and ensuring that the subsystems function together as a system, and in information technology as the process of linking together different computing systems and software applications physically or functionally, to act as a coordinated whole.

The telecom system integration market is growing due to the increasing complexities in managing network and IT infrastructure in the multi-vendor landscape. And the increasing pressure on telecom organizations to enhance customer experience, cloud and network integration, and lack of in-house expertise have been considered as major factors driving the market. However, high implementation cost and time would restrain the growth of telecom system integration services.

In 2018, the global Telecom System Integration market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Telecom System Integration status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Telecom System Integration development in United States, Europe and China.



The key players covered in this study

IBM

Ericsson

Nokia

Huawei

Wipro

Tech Mahindra

Infosys

DXC Technology

Cognizant

HCL Technologies

Syntel

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Cloud

On-premises



Market segment by Application, split into

Service Assurance

Resource Inventory Management

Billing and Revenue Management

Subscriber Data Management

Service Fulfillment

Network Security

Network Monitoring and Optimization

Network Integration



Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America



The study objectives of this report are:

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

