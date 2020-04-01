Extra Coarse-Grade Abrasive Flap Discs Market 2019 Technological Advancements: A Key Factor Behind Growth

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Global Medical Laser Technology Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025 ” to its huge collection of research reports.

Medical laser technology generates a specific wavelength and strong beam of light. It is used in applications such as cosmetic, diagnostic, surgical, and therapeutic. Besides, the technology is used in various areas such as ophthalmology, dermatology, urology, and cardiovascular diseases.

North America occupies the largest market for medical laser technology, followed by Europe. This is due to the advancements in medical laser technologies, rising elderly population, increasing prevalence of eye diseases, rise in incidences of chronic diseases, and improved health care infrastructure in the region. The medical laser technology market in Asia is also expected to experience high growth rate in the next few years.

In 2018, the global Medical Laser Technology market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Medical Laser Technology status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Medical Laser Technology development in United States, Europe and China.



The key players covered in this study

Lumenis

PhotoMedex

Spectranetics Corporation

BIOLASE

Iridex Corporation

Novadaq Technologies

AngioDynamics Corp

Syneron Medical

IRIDEX Corporation

Alcon Laboratories

Cardiogenesis Corporation

American Medical Systems

Bausch & Lomb

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Diode Laser System

Solid State Laser System

Dye Laser System

Gas Laser System

Market segment by Application, split into

Cosmetic

Diagnostic

Surgical

Therapeutic

Other



Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America



The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Medical Laser Technology status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Medical Laser Technology development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

