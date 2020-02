Maritime Big Data Market is expected to Witness Significant Growth between 2017 – 2025

Earlier the visibility of the ship and harbor activities across the world was difficult. The entire data sets of marine were fragmented and sometimes manipulated and there was a need to have collated data in order to improve the efficiency. Due to this, the merger of big data into maritime took place which aggregated and analyzes maritime data and provides a view to all the shipping activities occurring across the globe.

The integration of big data into maritime is a part of the digital transformation. The big data has transformed shipping by enabling shippers to use data from the structures of the ship, their components, and the machinery in order to enhance their performance. Maritime big data is a combination of cutting-edge data analytics and shipping expertise.

Maritime Big Data Market: Drivers and Restraints

The rapid adoption of maritime big data is driven by the increasing demand of digitalization and enhanced cost efficiency. Also due to various benefits offered like improved performance, productivity, safety and commercial benefits like optimization of routes in case of bad weathers are elevating the market of maritime big data.

The lack of skilled manpower, emission controls, and cyber security are anticipated to be the major challenges for the growth of maritime big data market.

The latest trend in the maritime big data market is the investment in research and development since it’s an emerging application of analytics.

Maritime Big Data Market: Segmentation

Segmentation based on application in Maritime Big Data Market: This segmentation provides application areas where big data analytics is applied in marine: Remote Sensing,Voyage Planning, Intelligent Traffic ,Management , operational Predictability,,Energy Management, Vessel Safety and Security, Automatic Mode , , Detection,Performance Monitoring and Optimization

Maritime Big Data Market: Competitive Landscape

The key players in the maritime big data are Maritime International, Inc., Windward, Ltd, our oceans challenge, Big Data Value Associations, IHS Markit Ltd., Eniram Ltd., ABB Ltd, Laros, Inc., Inmarsat plc. and Ericsson Inc.