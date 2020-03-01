Marine Suspension Seat Bases Market to Witness a Healthy Growth during 2017 – 2027

Marine Suspension Seat Bases: Introduction

Marine suspension seat bases are the pedestal system used for mounting the boat suspension seats. Marine suspension seat bases are used for shock mitigation and to improve the comfort of the crew-member. To improve the comfort and well-being of crew-members navigating at high speed (>20 knots) marine suspension seat bases are designed to absorb the energy of wave slams, reducing the fatigue and crew especially when subjected to prolong period of constant impact. Marine suspension seat bases market on the end use can be segmented into commercial vessel, fishing vessel, defense vessels & crafts and recreational and leisure boats. Recreational and leisure boats include search & rescue crafts, coast guard petrol boats, pilot boats and small fast boats. Whole body vibration control being a challenge for small fast boats hence marine suspension seat bases are utilized to reduce the effects of shocks and vibration on boat and improve the comfort of passengers and crew members. Marine suspension seat bases market is expected to expand at a significant rate over the forecast period owing to increasing application and increased demand for improved comfort technologies including better seat design.

Marine Suspension Seat Bases: Market Dynamics

Marine suspension seat bases are designed to reduce the impact and vibration in fishing vessel, coast guard petrol boats, military craft, leisure and thrill rides. With the growth and development of marine industry the marine suspension seat bases market is expected to expand with a healthy growth rate. Increasing popularity of marine leisure and recreational activities owing to increasing living standards along with rise in per capita income and increasing disposable income is another factor expected to drive the marine suspension seat bases market. Moreover, with the improvement in manufacturing technology and the drive for more sustainable transport is expected to motivate the key players to invest for the development of innovative and comfortable products.

However, marine suspension seat bases market is expected to be slightly hampered owing to stringing requirements recommended by several agencies such as American Boat and Yacht council (ABYC) etc. along high setup and maintenance cost of suspension seats.

Increasing requirement for high speed marine craft for commercial and military users as well as leisure sector is expected to drive the demand for marine suspension bases to reduce the impact of whole body vibration. Moreover, recently EU legislation obliged the commercial operators to provide means for reducing whole body vibration to improve the safety and working conditions on boat is expected to boost the marine suspension seat bases market.

Marine Suspension Seat Bases: Market Segmentation

On the basis of end use, the global marine suspension seat bases market can be categorized as:

Commercial vessel

Fishing vessel

Military vessel

Recreational and leisure boats

On the basis of market channels, the global marine suspension seat bases market can be categorized as:

OEMs

Aftermarket

Marine Suspension Seat Bases: Regional Outlook

Europe is expected to dominate the marine suspension seat bases market, with a high growth over the forecast period owing to stringent rules and guidelines by EU Legislation. European market is expected to have a great opportunity for development of lighter and innovative marine suspension seat bases. Marine suspension seat bases market is expected to expand at a high rate in Asia Pacific region driven by increasing investment in the shipbuilding industry in China, Japan and South Korea. Increasing demand for shock resistant and high comfort products from leisure & thrill rides, military craft, and pilot boats in U.S. is expected to drive the North America marine suspension seat bases market. MEA and Latin America are expected to have steady market growth over the forecast period.

Marine Suspension Seat Bases: Key Players

Examples of some of the market participants operating in the global marine suspension seat bases market are as follows: