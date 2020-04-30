Marine Scrubber Systems Market Forecast By End-use Industry 2018-2028

Marine scrubber systems market is expected to continue its steady growth on account of their growing installation and retrofitting on marine engines exhaust systems and boilers on ships. This is attributed to the unique advantages of marine scrubber systems in alleviating harmful sulphur dioxide gas content (Sox) emissions. The worldwide marine scrubber systems market is anticipated to register 20.4% CAGR in terms of value between 2018 and 2028 owing to myriad factors mentioned in Fact.MR report on marine scrubber systems market.

In recent years, marine scrubber systems have gained much traction among ship owners and operators, on the back of their ability to treat exhaust gas released from engine or boiler by eliminating harmful sulphur dioxide gas content (SOx) and particulate matter (PM) sourced pollutants.

According to Fact.MR report on marine scrubber systems market, ship operators and owners are increasingly adopting marine scrubber systems to comply with prevailing and impending regulations on sulphur quantity allowed in fuel, to be imposed by IMO (International Maritime Organization). Since 2015, there has been a decline in sulphur cap to .1% in some designated emission control areas (ECA), however, the cap is set to decline further with the implementation of .5% sulphur cap on maritime vehicles starting from 1st January 2020.

Amid the growing sulphur related regulations, ship operators and owners are propelled to adopt either marine fuels containing low sulphur content, or retrofit or install marine scrubber systems for the treatment of toxic emissions caused by densely used fuel oil with high sulphur content. The report on marine scrubber systems market opines that extensive difference between the pricing of affordable fuel oil with high sulphur content and expensive fuel oils containing negligible sulphur content has been prompting ship operators and owners to retrofit marine scrubber systems on marine vehicles. A considerable number of ship owners are retrofitting their vessels with marine scrubber systems to comply with impending international regulations following the 2020 deadline, while using high sulphur fuel oil.

However, as per marine scrubber systems market report, the new-build application segment is also likely to witness comparatively fast growth as many fleet owners with new ship constructions on order are choosing to install marine scrubber systems on their vessels, which costs less as compared to retrofits that may be required later. According to the Fact.MR report on marine scrubber systems, retrofit segment is likely to create absolute $ opportunity valuing US$ 6.8 billion during the foreseeable period, on back of the boost gained by tight timelines ahead of impending regulations deadline.

As per Fact.MR report on marine scrubber systems market, in technology segment, the wet marine scrubber systems are likely to remain dominant in marine scrubber systems market by accounting for a healthy market share. The report estimates that it will account for over 90% share of the total absolute dollar opportunity in marine scrubber systems market by 2028-end. Ship operators and owners have been adopting open loop wet marine scrubber systems, however, as per the report marine scrubber systems market for the hybrid variants is also likely to witness comparatively healthy growth.

The Fact.MR report on marine scrubber systems market envisaged that based on market value, the worldwide marine scrubber systems market is envisaged to value over US$ 11Bn during 2018-2028.

