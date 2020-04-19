Marine Reinsurance Market Analysis 2019 by Swiss Re, Munich Re, AXA XL, Hannover Re, Lloyd’s, Berkshire Hathaway, RGA, China RE, Korean Re, PartnerRe, GIC Re, Mapfre

Orbis Research has announced the addition of the “Global Marine Reinsurance Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” to store by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.

In 2018, the Global Marine Reinsurance Market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

Reinsurance, also known as insurance for insurers or stop-loss insurance, is the practice of insurers transferring portions of risk portfolios to other parties by some form of agreement to reduce the likelihood of paying a large obligation resulting from an insurance claim. The party that diversifies its insurance portfolio is known as the ceding party. The party that accepts a portion of the potential obligation in exchange for a share of the insurance premium is known as the reinsurer.

Reinsurance allows insurers to remain solvent by recovering some or all of amounts paid to claimants. Reinsurance reduces net liability on individual risks and catastrophe protection from large or multiple losses. It also provides ceding companies the capacity to increase their underwriting capabilities in terms of the number and size of risks.

By covering the insurer against accumulated individual commitments, reinsurance gives the insurer more security for its equity and solvency and more stable results when unusual and major events occur. Insurers may underwrite policies covering a larger quantity or volume of risks without excessively raising administrative costs to cover their solvency margins. In addition, reinsurance makes substantial liquid assets available for insurers in case of exceptional losses.

Marine insurance covers the loss or damage of ships, cargo, terminals, and any transport by which the property is transferred, acquired, or held between the points of origin and the final destination. Cargo insurance is the sub-branch of marine insurance, though Marine insurance also includes Onshore and Offshore exposed property, (container terminals, ports, oil platforms, pipelines), Hull, Marine Casualty, and Marine Liability.

This report focuses on the global Marine Reinsurance status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Marine Reinsurance development in United States, Europe and China.

Request a sample of this report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/3194519

The key players covered in this study

Swiss Re

Munich Re

AXA XL

Hannover Re

Lloyd’s

Berkshire Hathaway

RGA

China RE

Korean Re

PartnerRe

GIC Re

Mapfre

Alleghany

Everest Re

Maiden Re

Fairfax

AXIS

Mitsui Sumitomo

Sompo

Tokio Marine

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Proportional Reinsurance

Non-proportional Reinsurance

Market segment by Application, split into

Cargo

Hull and Machinery

Offshore Energy

Inland Marine

Marine War

Others

Place a Direct Purchase Order on this report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/3194519

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Marine Reinsurance status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Marine Reinsurance development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (214) 884-6817; +912064101019

Email ID: [email protected]