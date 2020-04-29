Marine Hawser Market Is Seeing Explosive Growth by Future Industry Winners: Forecast, 2018-2028

Marine Hawser Market: Introduction

Marine hawsers are synthetic or natural fibre rope or wire rope used for mooring, warping and towing cargo ships and other liners to docks. A key need of mooring is to safely hold the vessel to protect the ship, life, the public interest, and to preserve the capabilities of the marine vessel and surrounding facilities. Marine hawsers are provided for loading/unloading, ship storage, maintenance/repairs and other auxiliary purposes.

For submerged turret loading and recovery systems, the companies use ultra-high-molecular-weight polyethylene fibres. Marine Hawsers can be supplied with PU encapsulation or integral flotation system for increased operational cost savings and durability. When selecting marine hawsers, customers or terminal operators consider not only strength but also energy absorption and fatigue performance. Moreover, marine hawser durability is one of the prime concerns to the operator. If the marine hawser is retired too early there is an unnecessary waste, but if the marine hawser is not replaced on time there could be a catastrophic accident. Factors affecting marine hawser life include surface water, flex fatigue, tension fatigue, internal wear, creep, and hysteresis heating. Subsequently, the aim of the study is to analyze the most recent trends, dynamics, and potential strategies in the global marine hawser market.

Global Marine Hawser Market: Dynamics

The prominent demand drivers for the marine hawsers are seaborne trade expansion and vessel replacements. Another structural feature in the marine industry includes the excess capacity and excess supply of shipyards and vessels. From the general annotations, it can be concluded that the international market where the demand and supply of ship repair services are met is mainly within South & South-East Asia and European countries; there is an oversupply of ship repair and maintenance facilities in these regions. Subsequently, mirroring the high demand for marine hawsers in the region. Global seaborne trade continues to be largely determined by developments in the world economy and trade. Although the relationship between economic output and trade seems to be shifting, with an observed decline in the growth ratio of trade to the gross domestic product (GDP) over recent years. Thus, impacting the demand for marine hawsers in the near future. Also, port infrastructure developments and extensive range of projects are expected to encourage the demand for marine hawsers in the forthcoming years.

Global Marine Hawser Market: Segments

The global marine hawser market can be segmented on the basis of configuration, material, design, application, and region

On the basis of the configuration, the global marine hawser market can be segmented as:

Single Point Marine Hawser

Grommet Type Marine Hawser

Typical Dual Marine Hawser

On the basis of the material, the global marine hawser market can be segmented as:

Polyester

Polypropylene

Polyamide (Nylon)

On the basis of the design, the global marine hawser market can be segmented as:

Parallel Strand

Braid-on-Braid

8-Strand

On the basis of the application, the global marine hawser market can be segmented as:

Shipbuilding

Ship Repair Facilities

Auxiliary Applications

Global Marine Hawser Market: Regional Outlook

Italy, Germany, and France are the prominent mooring hawser markets across the European region against the backdrop of strong manufacturing foothold and extensive fleet size. Cruise tourism is also a key contributor to the growth of the recreational boat industry. According to statistics published by the Ministry of the Tourism in India, in the year 2015 India attracted over 8 million foreign tourists and registered foreign exchange earnings with a growth of 9.6% compared to the previous year. Huge potential, high-level imports, and significant trade volume are likely to reinforce the demand outlook for the marine hawsers.

In ASEAN, the shipbuilding industry is one of the core sectors and is the backbone for economic development. Shipbuilding activities also enhance the need for mooring of boats and ships, thereby, fuelling the demand for mooring hawsers. Furthermore, with a growing middle class, booming manufacturing industry, and expected positive changes both socially and politically have bolstered the mooring hawsers market in Latin America. Vietnam and other SEAP countries are also attracting considerable investment from foreign investors into domestic yards because of the support from the regional government. Additionally, GCC countries, as a result of strategic location, are the vital geographies in terms of trade augment the demand for marine hawsers. Consequently, driving the regional demand for marine hawsers over the coming years.

Global Marine Hawser Market: Key Participants

List of some of the prominent market participants in the global marine hawser market discerned across the value chain include:

WireCo World Group (Lankhorst)

Bridon-Bekaert the Ropes Group

Denver Rope

BEXCO NV

Offspring International Limited

Tension Technology International Ltd.

TOKYO SEIKO ROPE MFG. CO., LTD.

Saemah

Daehan Rope CO., Ltd.

AXIOM CORDAGES LIMITED

The research report – Marine Hawser presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. The study on Marine Hawser market also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to Marine Hawser market segments such as geographies, application, and industry.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

Regional analysis includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain)

Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, S. Africa, Northern Africa)

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain in the Marine Hawser market. The report – Marine Hawser provide in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on Marine Hawser market segments and geographies.

