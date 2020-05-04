Marine Emission Control Systems Market Emerging Economies Expected to Influence Growth until 2028

Marine emission control systems constitute equipment with technologies that reduce ship’s emission, improve fuel efficiency and aid in the utilization of cleaner fuels. The technologies used in marine emission control systems are designed to meet emission standards while optimizing ship’s performance in terms of economy and operation. The marine emission control systems market is expected to ride on an upward growth trajectory owing to stringent emission regulations that are propelling the product developments in the marine emission control system market.

Stringent Regulatory Standards Fuel Marine Emission Control System Adoption

MARPOL convention Annex VI is the main international treaty which addresses air pollution prevention requirement from ships. The requirements cover both engine-based and fuel-based standards. The directive was launched in 2008 for controlling emissions from diesel engine vessels. Tier III regulation on NOx emission was introduced from January 2016. A global sulfur limit was also issued under the directive that states 0.5% sulfur limit from January 2020 to all marine fuels- commonly known as the global sulfur cap.

Owing to these stringent regulations, the shipping industry is under pressure to reduce the environmental footprint of ships. To comply with NOx emission standards, manufacturers have introduced developments in exhaust gas recirculation (EGR) and selective catalytic reduction (SCR) systems. For SOx emission reduction developments are being introduced in scrubbers.

Marine Emission Control System Manufacturers Introduce Smart Emission Control Solutions

Current marketplace for the marine emission control system is facing challenges of greenhouse exhaust emissions. Emission regulations cover both passenger and cargo vessels, as their exhaust emissions have caused significant damage to the ecosystem in the past. As the regulatory standards have become stringent, manufacturers are engaged in finding ways to introduce greener ships to ensure market sustenance in the future.

For instance, in June 2018, Wärtsilä, a prominent player in the marine emission control system market has introduced a new emission reduction system that reduces cargo losses by up to 80%. The new system allows oil tankers to return potentially harmful volatile organic compound emissions to the cargo tank.

In June 2018, Alfa Laval, another leader in the marine emission control system market has introduced PureSOx scrubbers for exhaust gas cleaning applications. The new introduction meets SOx limits posed by Emission Control Areas (ECAs) and the 2020 global sulphur cap.

Few of the prominent players in the marine emission control system market include Alfa Laval, Wärtsilä, Yara, Shanghai Bluesoul, Clean Marine, DuPont, Niigata Power System, DEC Maritime, Mitsubishi, Johnson Matthey, H+H Engineering Fuji Electric, Kwangsung, Damen Shipyards, Tenneco and Ecospray Technologies.

Trade Growth to Complement Marine Emission Control System Market Growth

According to the World Trade Organization (WTO), global trade is expected to witness a steady growth in the coming years. WTO estimates that world merchandise trade volume will grow 4.4% in 2018 with GDP growth of 3.2% at market exchange rates. The estimated trade expansion can be attributed to strong economic growth across global regions and governments’ initiatives to improve in trade policies.

With the increasing trade activities, the shipping industry is under pressure to meet the stringent emission standards and deliver operational improvements. Growing reliance on the seaborne trade is likely to augur well for the shipping companies, thereby fuelling the growth of the marine emission control system market.

Marine Emission Control System Market Segmentation

The marine emission control system market is segmented based on technology, based on fuel and based on application.

Based on technology, the marine emission control system market is segmented as:

Scrubber Wet Closed loop Open loop Hybrid Others Dry

SCR

ESP Wet Dry

Others

Based on fuel, the marine emission control system market is segmented as:

MGO

MDO

Hybrid

Others

Based on application, the marine emission control system market is segmented as:

Commercial

Recreational

Navy

Offshore

Others

