Marine Composites Market Opportunities, SWOT Analysis, Key Players and Forecast to 2024

The marine market is the most deeply penetrated of all end markets served by the composites industry. Yachts, sailboats and other boats use lots of marine composites. For decades, composites have been the material of choice for marine manufacturers to build beautiful and innovative boats, ships, pipes and personal watercraft.

The composites have been the material of choice for marine manufacturers to build beautiful and innovative boats, ships, pipes and personal watercraft. Marine composites are an integral part of the marine industry. As the marine material downstream application, Powerboats is its largest downstream market, which took up 51.66% of the consumption in 2015.

In 2015, the global marine composites market is led by USA, Europe and China, where the Gurit is an important producer. USA is the largest production region of marine composites in the world in the past few years and it will keep the same position in the next five years. The USA market took up about 49.87% in the global production market in 2015. Europe is the second-largest region-wise market.

The market has reached saturation levels in the USA and Europe regions, while it is expanding in emerging economies such as the Asia-Pacific, Middle East, and Latin American regions. The worlds large enterprises are mainly concentrated in these regions.

The worldwide market for Marine Composites is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.6% over the next five years, will reach 1520 million US$ in 2024, from 1160 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Marine Composites in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Gurit

Owens Corning

Toray

DuPont

Johns Manville

Hexcel Corporation

Cytec Solvay Group

3A Composites

Future Pipe Industries

SGL Group

National Oilwell Varco

Janicki Industries

Marine Plastics

Jiumei Fiber Glass

PE Composites

Pipe Composites

Aeromarine Industries

Teijin

AGC

Mitsubishi Rayon

PPG

TenCate

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRPs)

Polymer Fiber Reinforced Plastics (PFRPs)

Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastics (CFRPs)

Others

Powerboats

Sailboats

Cruise Liner

Others

Chapter 1, to describe Marine Composites product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Marine Composites, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Marine Composites in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Marine Composites competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Marine Composites breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Marine Composites market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Marine Composites sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

