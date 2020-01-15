Marine Biotechnology Market 2019 – Global Industry Growth, Investment Analysis, Opportunity, Sales, Market Segment, Opportunity, Sales, Emerging Trends and Forecast to 2023

Global Marine Biotechnology Market Research Report Forecast from 2019 to 2023

Marine biotechnology is an innovative field of research in science and engineering that encompasses the use of marine bioresources for a multitude of applications, including the production of food, fuel, materials or specific, often bioactive, compounds and may contribute to green growth and sustainable industries and prosperous communities.Marine biotechnological advancements have already resulted in some successes in diverse fields, including human health, pharmacology, fisheries, environmental recovery or restoration, food and cosmetics industries, agriculture and chemistry. Examples of applications resulting from biotechnological developments include the use of (micro- and macro-) algae for the production of biofuels and the production of marine-derived polysaccharides, which are one of the most abundant renewable biomaterials found on land and in the oceans.

Marine biotechnology is the industrial, medical or environmental application of biological resources from the sea. Since the marine environment is the most biologically and chemically diverse habitat on the planet, marine biotechnology has, in recent years delivered a growing number of major therapeutic products, industrial and environmental applications and analytical tools. According to the report, the marine biotechnology market is still in its infancy and the boundaries for its quantification are indistinct since some of the marine biotechnology applications involve the use of non-marine bio resources. Marine Biotechnology can make an increasingly important contribution towards meeting societal challenges and supporting economic recovery and growth, by delivering new knowledge, products and services.

Over the next five years, LPI(LP Information) projects that Marine Biotechnology will register a 4.2% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ 4600 million by 2023, from US$ 3740 million in 2017. This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Marine Biotechnology market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The Key Manufacturers covered in this report:

Marinova

NEB

BiotechMarine

GlycoMar

Marine Biotech

Nofima

Sams

Aquapharm

This study considers the Marine Biotechnology value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by Product Type: Breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and Forecast to 2024.

Marine Animal Technolog

Marine Plant Technology

Segmentation by Application: Breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and Forecast to 2024.

Cosmetics

Pharmaceuticals

Fine Chemical

Nutritional Supplements

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

The global Marine Biotechnology market has been segmented by region which includes the Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries. The region wise segmentation ensures that the customers attain utmost knowledge of the Marine Biotechnology market trends in each region and hence can plan accordingly to gain the maximum market share.

Some Major TOC Points:

Global Marine Biotechnology Market Report (Status and Outlook) 2019

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Marine Biotechnology by Players

4 Marine Biotechnology by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Global Marine Biotechnology Market Forecast

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 Marinova

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Marine Biotechnology Product Offered

11.1.3 Marinova Marine Biotechnology Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 Marinova News

11.2 NEB

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Marine Biotechnology Product Offered

11.2.3 NEB Marine Biotechnology Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 NEB News

11.3 BiotechMarine

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Marine Biotechnology Product Offered

11.3.3 BiotechMarine Marine Biotechnology Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 BiotechMarine News

11.4 GlycoMar

11.4.1 Company Details

11.4.2 Marine Biotechnology Product Offered

11.4.3 GlycoMar Marine Biotechnology Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.4.4 Main Business Overview

11.4.5 GlycoMar News

11.5 Marine Biotech

11.5.1 Company Details

11.5.2 Marine Biotechnology Product Offered

11.5.3 Marine Biotech Marine Biotechnology Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.5.4 Main Business Overview

11.5.5 Marine Biotech News

11.6 Nofima

11.6.1 Company Details

11.6.2 Marine Biotechnology Product Offered

11.6.3 Nofima Marine Biotechnology Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.6.4 Main Business Overview

11.6.5 Nofima News

11.7 Sams

11.7.1 Company Details

11.7.2 Marine Biotechnology Product Offered

11.7.3 Sams Marine Biotechnology Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.7.4 Main Business Overview

11.7.5 Sams News

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

