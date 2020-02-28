Marigold Essential Oil Market Upcoming Demands & Growth Analysis 2018-2028

Marigold essential oil is a natural oil extracted from marigold flowers. It has a sweet, fruity, wild and citrus-like smell, and is yellow to reddish in colour. Concentrated marigold essential oil is predominantly used in aromatherapy for the treatment of numerous problems. It is also used in cosmetics.

Marigold essential oil blends well with several other essential oils, which include geranium, cedarwood, nutmeg and clary sage oil. Marigold essential oil is widely used for massage as well as for the preparation of lotions, creams and scarring formulas. Increase in the demand for aromatherapy, as well as the growing demand for flavours and fragrances in the food & beverages industry and personal care industry, is likely to drive the marigold essential oil market in the years to come. Moreover, growth in the number of producers of marigold oil has also increased production, which is also expected to boost he market.

Increasing Interest in Aromatherapy is Boosting the Marigold Essential Oil Market:

Marigold essential oil has properties such as anti-inflammatory, antifungal and antibacterial, owing to which it is useful for curing wounds, eczema, diaper rash, skin treatment, the treatment of psoriasis, as well as for better skin. Hence, the extensive range of uses of marigold essential oil is among the factors boosting the market. Marigold essential oil has almost no side-effects as compared to most of the conventional drugs and medicines, owing to which an increase in its consumption has been observed over the past few years. Increase in the demand for natural personal care products and pleasing aromatic cleaning agents is another driver of the marigold essential oil market. Comprehensive R&D and technological advancements in the abstraction processes of marigold essential oil are likely to contribute to market growth. Furthermore, the numerous health benefits of marigold essential oil are expected to drive the demand for this product in aromatherapy applications.

Global Marigold Essential Oil: Market Segmentation

On the basis of product type, the global marigold essential oil market has been segmented as –

Tagetes

Calendula

On the basis of application, the global marigold essential oil market has been segmented as –

Emollients

Anointing

Baby Care

Pharmaceuticals & Personal Care

Cosmetics

Aromatherapy

Tobacco Flavouring

Chicken Feed

On the basis of distribution channel, the global marigold essential oil market has been segmented as –

Direct Sales

Indirect Sales Supermarket/Hypermarket Online Stores Retail Stores



Global Marigold Essential Oil Market: Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global marigold essential oil market areBianca Rosa, Biofinest, AAURA ENTERPRISES, Jiangxi Yisenyuan Plant Spices Co., Ltd., SALVE PHARMACEUTICALS PRIVATE LIMITED, Xi’an Sonwu Biotech Co., Ltd., IL HEALTH & BEAUTY NATURAL OILS CO., INC., Candle Sand Supplies, Young Living Essential Oils, SALVIA, Miracle Botanicals, Healing Solutions, Mountain Rose, Inc., Sydney Essential Oil Co., Amrita Aromatherapy and Stillpoint Aromatics.