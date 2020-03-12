Mariculture Market Size Estimated To Observe Significant Growth By 2018 – 2026

Mariculture is a part of aquaculture business, which enhances the production of seafood through rearing of fishes in saltwater condition or marine aquaculture. It is reared in an enclosed section of the ocean, or in tanks, cages locked ponds or raceways. It also cultured aquatic plants such as seaweeds and microphytes for nutritional and industrial end use. Mariculture has been a major business in the coastal areas for the last few decades. This provides food, employment, and essential products from multiple marine sources.

Increasing population across the globe has led to a rise in demand for seafood. Additionally, seafood such as salmon, tuna, cod, prawns, oysters, lobster, mackerel, anchovies, and crabs are popularly consumed across the globe. These are also considered commercial seafood, which generate significant revenue and in turn drive the mariculture market. Increase in demand for marine-based products is anticipated to drive the global mariculture market during the forecast period.

The global mariculture market can be segmented based on type, culture or rearing, operation, material, and geography. In terms of type, the global mariculture market can be bifurcated into seawater ponds, tank farming, algaculture, sea cage farming, long line farming, raceway farming, fish hatcheries, and integrated multitrophic mariculture. Based on culture or rearing, the global mariculture market can be classified into fish, molluscs, crustaceans, aquatic plants & microphytes, and others, which includes other aquatic plants and animals. In terms of operation, the global mariculture market can be segregated into fixed cage, floating cages, submerged cages, and submersible cages. Furthermore, based on material, the market can be split into nylon, polyester, HDPE PE, and others, which includes steel and copper alloys.

In terms of region, the global mariculture market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. Increase in demand for seafood along with seaweeds has boosted the mariculture in North America. Dependence on seafood for consumption in the Caribbean region is driving mariculture market in North America. The presence of a long coastline equipped with strong marine technology propels the mariculture market in Europe. In Asia Pacific, mariculture seems to be prominent owing to the demand for marine products from the last four decades.

Additionally, the presence of diversified oceanographic conditions has promoted the mariculture market in APAC region. Increase in demand for seafood drives the mariculture market in Middle East & Africa. Furthermore, the presence of significant quantity of aquatic species coupled with a long coastline is expected to boost the mariculture market in the region during the forecast period. South America is also expected to provide good growth opportunities for the mariculture market owing to the presence of 8,000 km of coastline along with five large hydrographical basins.

Rise in demand for seafood, government support for marine-based fishery, availability of long coastline, and demand for marine-based products by end users in processing of cosmetic, food, pharmaceuticals and other products are major drivers of the global mariculture market. However, inland aquaculture, international maritime borders, countries without coastlines, worker safety, chances of diseases through keeping fish in close proximity, and presence of multiple viruses through effluents in coastlines are major restraints of the global mariculture market. Nevertheless, usage of marine-based advanced technology and implementation of innovative practices in mariculture offer considerable opportunities for the market.

Major players operating in the global mariculture market are involved in product innovation. Key players include Carter & Sons Ltd, Cermaq ASA, Cooke Aquaculture Inc., Nireus Aquaculture S.A., NSF Certification UK Ltd, Selonda Aquaculture S.A., Blue Ridge Aquaculture, Inc., P/F Bakkafrost, AKVA Group, Mariculture Systems, Tassal Group Ltd., The Waterbase Limited, The Aqua Maof Group, Garware Wall Ropes Ltd. Zeal Aqua, and Reed Mariculture.