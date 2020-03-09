Manuka Honey Market 2025 Outlook, Growth, Demands, Industry Size, and Key Players Analysis

Manuka honey, produced in Australia and New Zealand by bees that pollinate the Manuka bush, is one of the most unique and beneficial forms of honey in the world. The honey is commonly sold as an alternative medicine. There are many Manuka honey uses that range from healing sore throats and digestive illnesses, to curing Staph infections and gingivitis

Despite the presence of competition problems, the global recovery trend is clear, Manuka Honey retains its advantage in produce, investors are still optimistic about this area; the future will still have more new investment enter the field. Although sales of Manuka Honey brought a lot of opportunity, the study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and downstream support do not to enter into the Manuka Honey field.

The global Manuka Honey Market is valued at 940 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 2160 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 12.5% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Manuka Honey market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Manuka Honey in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Manuka Honey in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Manuka Honey market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Manuka Honey market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Comvita, Watson & Son, Manuka Health, Pure Honey New Zealand, Arataki Honey, Streamland, Ora Honey, Capilano and Nature’s Way

Market size by Product: UMF 5+, UMF 10+, UMF 15+, UMF 20+ and Others

Market size by End User: Digestion & Inflammation Treatment, Wound-care & Skincare Products and Others

The study objectives of this report are:

1. To study and analyze the global Manuka Honey market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

2. To understand the structure of Manuka Honey market by identifying its various subsegments.

3. To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

4. Focuses on the key global Manuka Honey companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

5. To project the value and sales volume of Manuka Honey submarkets, with respect to key regions.

6. To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Manuka Honey are as follows:

– History Year: 2014-2018

– Base Year: 2018

– Estimated Year: 2019

– Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (MT). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Manuka Honey market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.