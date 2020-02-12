MANUFACTURING ASSETS MANAGEMENT SYSTEM MARKET 2019 GLOBAL TREND, SEGMENTATION AND OPPORTUNITIES, FORECAST 2025

Executive Summary

This report focuses on the global Manufacturing Assets Management System status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Manufacturing Assets Management System development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Zebra Technologies Corporation

Stanley Black and Decker

Sato Holdings Corporation

Honeywell International

Datalogic

Trimble

TomTom International

Topcon Corporation

Ubisense Group

Mojix

Impinj

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Radio Frequency Identification

Real-Time Location System

Barcode

Global Positioning System

Market segment by Application, split into

Retail

Healthcare

Transportation and Logistics

Industrial Manufacturing

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Manufacturing Assets Management System status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Manufacturing Assets Management System development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Manufacturing Assets Management System are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Manufacturing Assets Management System Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Radio Frequency Identification

1.4.3 Real-Time Location System

1.4.4 Barcode

1.4.5 Global Positioning System

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Manufacturing Assets Management System Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Retail

1.5.3 Healthcare

1.5.4 Transportation and Logistics

1.5.5 Industrial Manufacturing

1.5.6 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Manufacturing Assets Management System Market Size

2.2 Manufacturing Assets Management System Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Manufacturing Assets Management System Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Manufacturing Assets Management System Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Manufacturing Assets Management System Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Manufacturing Assets Management System Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.2 Global Manufacturing Assets Management System Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.3 Global Manufacturing Assets Management System Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Manufacturing Assets Management System Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Manufacturing Assets Management System Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Manufacturing Assets Management System Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Manufacturing Assets Management System Market Size by Type (2014-2019)

4.2 Global Manufacturing Assets Management System Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Zebra Technologies Corporation

12.1.1 Zebra Technologies Corporation Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Manufacturing Assets Management System Introduction

12.1.4 Zebra Technologies Corporation Revenue in Manufacturing Assets Management System Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 Zebra Technologies Corporation Recent Development

12.2 Stanley Black and Decker

12.2.1 Stanley Black and Decker Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Manufacturing Assets Management System Introduction

12.2.4 Stanley Black and Decker Revenue in Manufacturing Assets Management System Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Stanley Black and Decker Recent Development

12.3 Sato Holdings Corporation

12.3.1 Sato Holdings Corporation Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Manufacturing Assets Management System Introduction

12.3.4 Sato Holdings Corporation Revenue in Manufacturing Assets Management System Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Sato Holdings Corporation Recent Development

12.4 Honeywell International

12.4.1 Honeywell International Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Manufacturing Assets Management System Introduction

12.4.4 Honeywell International Revenue in Manufacturing Assets Management System Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 Honeywell International Recent Development

12.5 Datalogic

12.5.1 Datalogic Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Manufacturing Assets Management System Introduction

12.5.4 Datalogic Revenue in Manufacturing Assets Management System Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 Datalogic Recent Development

12.6 Trimble

12.6.1 Trimble Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Manufacturing Assets Management System Introduction

12.6.4 Trimble Revenue in Manufacturing Assets Management System Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 Trimble Recent Development

12.7 TomTom International

12.7.1 TomTom International Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Manufacturing Assets Management System Introduction

12.7.4 TomTom International Revenue in Manufacturing Assets Management System Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 TomTom International Recent Development

12.8 Topcon Corporation

12.8.1 Topcon Corporation Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Manufacturing Assets Management System Introduction

12.8.4 Topcon Corporation Revenue in Manufacturing Assets Management System Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 Topcon Corporation Recent Development

12.9 Ubisense Group

12.9.1 Ubisense Group Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Manufacturing Assets Management System Introduction

12.9.4 Ubisense Group Revenue in Manufacturing Assets Management System Business (2014-2019)

12.9.5 Ubisense Group Recent Development

12.10 Mojix

12.10.1 Mojix Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Manufacturing Assets Management System Introduction

12.10.4 Mojix Revenue in Manufacturing Assets Management System Business (2014-2019)

12.10.5 Mojix Recent Development

12.11 Impinj

13 Market Forecast 2019-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2019-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

