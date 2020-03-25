Manual Resuscitator Market to Witness an Outstanding Growth During 2016 – 2026

Manual resuscitator is a device or breathing apparatus to provide positive pressure ventilation to lungs of an individual in case of respiratory arrest or cease to keep them oxygenated and alive. A simple manual BVM resuscitator is a portable handheld ventilator consisting of three components namely a bag, valve and a mask. Manual resuscitator is also known as Big Valve Mask (BVM) or Artificial Manual Breathing Unit (AMBU) bags. Big valve mask concept came into practice on 1953 and was designed by Dr. Holger Hesse and anesthetist Henning Ruben. They named manual resuscitator initially as ‘Ambu Bag’ and in 1956 started a company with the same name Ambu for its manufacturing and marketing. Manual resuscitators are commercially available in all sizes for infants, children and adults. Manual resuscitator and are mainly of two types with self-inflating or flow inflating bags. Bag is squeezed to ventilate patient with ambient air in case while mask goes over the face of the patient to prevent loss of oxygen and channelize proper supply of oxygen to the lungs in manual resuscitator. Manual resuscitator with flow- inflating bags or anesthesia bags requires flow externally for inflation while in case of self-inflating bags, the rigid portion of bag self-inflates. Manual resuscitator is majorly used in case of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) also ranking third for the leading cause of death in United States. Manual resuscitator is also used in case of health emergencies such as cardiopulmonary arrest wherein cardiopulmonary manual resuscitation plays vital role. Manual resuscitator is also used in case where patient has been anesthetized or also in case of asthma attacks wherein patient needs mechanical or manual resuscitation. Manual resuscitator is also mainly used in neonatal ventilation to administer Continuous Positive Airway Pressure Therapy (CPAP).

Manual Resuscitator Market: Drivers & Restraints

Manual resuscitator market opens up opportunities to converge in emergency healthcare industry. The most important factor contributing to the growth of manual resuscitator market is its importance in case of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). While other reason for rise in manual resuscitator market is in cardiopulmonary arrest wherein cardiopulmonary resuscitation plays vital role in providing first-line treatment in saving a patient’s life. In addition factors such as technological advances and government initiatives for out-off- hospital emergency care in case of cardiac or pulmonary arrest has been a catalyst in manual resuscitator market. For example, an advanced version of manual resuscitator known as flow-restricted, oxygen-powered ventilation device (FROPVD) and many such technological advances have potential to favour manual resuscitator market worldwide. Use of flow-inflating manual resuscitator in neonatal care or in intensive care units has driven the market for flow-inflating manual resuscitators. While manual resuscitator market for self-inflating bags is driven by its use in hospital settings including neonates and pregnancy units. Compared to other resuscitators, manual resuscitators are portable and cost effective. However, factors such as use of material like silicone is cost effective but it has shown to have allergic effects on patients. This can be a serious problem in case of asthma patients leading to worsening of health condition. Another restraint for manual resuscitator is that it is completely manual and more of pressure can lead to lung injury or inflammation. Moreover poor healthcare facilities in low income countries restraints manual resuscitator market growth.

Manual Resuscitator Market: Segmentation

By Product Type Flow-inflating manual resuscitator Self-inflating manual resuscitator



By Technology Material Silicon PVC Rubber Valve Pop-off valve PEEP valve Others ( Pneumatic, double wall and mask)



By Application Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease Cardiopulmonary arrest Others (Anesthesia, Asthama)



By modality Disposable manual resuscitator Reusable manual resuscitator



By End-user Hospital Intensive care units Out-of-hospital care (Ambulances) Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASC) Specialized diagnostic centers Specialized clinics



Manual Resuscitator Market: Overview

Factors such as increasing demand for manual resuscitators, in case of COPD, cardiac arrest, neonatal care and intensive care has been important for increase in manual resuscitator market. Government contributions and initiatives for awareness amongst population regarding use of manual resuscitators in case of out-of-hospital cardiac or pulmonary arrest, is expected to boost the growth of manual resuscitator market globally.

Manual Resuscitator Market: Region-wise Outlook

On the basis of region, manual resuscitator market is globally segmented into seven regions: North America, Latin America, and Eastern Europe, Western Europe, and Asia pacific excluding japan, Japan, Middle East and Africa. North America is seen to have largest market size for manual resuscitator market due advanced; proper medical facilities in case of neonatal and intensive care; and initiatives taken to prevent out-of-hospital cardiac arrests. In U.S and Canada there is a network of 10 clinical research under the name Resuscitation Outcomes Consortium (ROC) to provide quick and proper first aid in cardiac arrest, is being playing important role in manual resuscitator market. The second largest market for manual resuscitator is Europe. The main factors for high manual resuscitator market is high number of people having COPD, cardiac arrest, and asthma; rise in neonatal care centers, improvement in lifestyle and collaborations of research institutes and companies bringing out more technological development. Asia Pacific is expected to a strong competitor in manual resuscitator market. India and China are expected to have large scope for manual resuscitator market owing to alarming rise in air pollution and many government initiatives taken in area of healthcare expenditure and awareness. The most important initiative taken by Indian government under National Health Mission 2015 for neonatal intensive care in hospitals. Under this initiative it has been planned to build 2620, 2706 and 14000 infants stabilization centers, first referral centers and neonatal care centers respectively for providing intensive neonatal care to prevent mortality in new borns.

Manual Resuscitator Market: Key Players

Some of the key market players in the manual resuscitator market are HSINER CO., Meditech Systems Limited, Tecno-Gaz S.p.A, Besmed Health Business Corp, WorldPoint , STURDY INDUSTRIAL CO, Shining World Health Care Co., iM3 Inc., For Care Enterprise Co., avihealthcare, Allied Healthcare, etc.