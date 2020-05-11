Manual Electric Car Battery Charger Continues to Lose Share to Automatic Electric Car Battery Charger Market

A new research intelligence outlook that has been recently added to the Fact.MR repository offers a holistic view of the global market for electric car battery charger. FMR’s report on the electric car battery charger market examines the global market fir electric car battery charger over the five-year projection period 2017-2022, and entails an all-inclusive, insightful information on the current as well as futuristic growth prospects of the electric car battery charger market during the said tenure.

Boosted by a serious concern with climate changes and by the escalating oil prices in countries largely depending on imported fossil fuel, energy efficiency has become a linchpin. Aimed at bolstering energy efficiency, a revolution in the transportation sector is being witnessed with the emergence of electric car. As such, the prevalence of electric car battery charger has soared in recent times.

A quantum leap witnessed in the electric car battery charger market is the emergence of wireless charging pads. Though on nascent stage, pertinent industry players have high hopes on the wireless charging technology to further the landscape of electric vehicles.

State-of-the art electric car battery charger stations have become the current phenomena amid soaring number of electric car owners. Though more than a quarter of the electric car battery recharging is done at homes, there is the requirement of apt infrastructure.

Given large chunk of energy people use to drive come from fossil fuel which contributes to appalling global warming, the urge for e-sharing and mobile carpooling has propelled. The depleting environment will seek solace in the car pooling and e-sharing. This factor has encouraged manufacturers of electric car battery charger.

Europe to Maintain an Attractive Position in Electric Car Battery Charger Market

Nearly a year after China reached the milestone in terms of electric car sales, Europe has recently registered drastic growth in its electric car parc– exceeding 1 million, as the total electric car sales in Europe surge by over 40%. The US, as an electric car battery charger market, will however possibly reach this landmark by the second half of 2018, looking at the scenario originated post introduction of Tesla’s new EV model. European electric car battery charger market is foreseen to spearhead globally throughout the assessment period, especially in terms of float type electric car battery charger sales.

Steady Growth Forecast for Global Electric Car Battery Charger over 2017-2022

Fact.MR, in its recently released market research report on electric car battery charger, offers the bird’s-eye view of the global electric car battery charger market. With disruptive technologies continuing to transform a plethora of industrial sectors, electric cars and the electric car battery charger will also consistently witness new waves of innovation over the next few years. The global market for electric car battery charger will observe steady growth throughout the five-year forecast period – 2017-2022, approaching the revenue worth US$ 1.2 Bn towards the end of 2022.

Electric Car Battery Charger Market: Overview

The report offers an up-to-date and comprehensive analysis on electric car battery charger market taking qualitative and quantitative assessment into consideration. The report also elucidates the dynamics of the market such as drivers, restraints, trend and opportunities which have significant impact in the growth of the market. The report peruses into the segregation of market to present a holistic picture of electric car battery charger. The report also delves into the geographical landscape to offer a holistic view of the electric car battery charger market.

The report encompasses comprehensive executive summary along with market overview section. The report also delineates economic outlook and profitability of enterprises. The report, in macro-economic factors, delves into soaring purchasing power of middle class and complex supply chain issues. The report also provides end-use sentiment, thereby offering an in-depth view of the electric car battery charger landscape. The report also incorporates mergers and acquisitions in the electric car battery charger market. The report also gives actionable insights on SWOT analysis offering a clear picture of electric car battery charger market.

The information in the report is backed up by primary research, incorporating interactions in person, a reliable and authentic views of seasoned analyst, surveys, interviews and actionable insights of experts. Besides, the report is underpinned by secondary research encompassing resourceful database, trade journals and verified paid sources. The report is furthered by absolute dollar opportunity analysis which is an instrumental aspect in determining the growth of the electric car battery charger market.

Electric Car Battery Charger Market: Competitive Scenario

As key developments in electric cars and electric car battery markets continue to influence the scope for electric car battery charger market to a great extent, growing inclination of manufacturers towards sustainability will also remain imperative for the manufacturers of electric car battery charger manufacturers. Electric car battery charger manufacturers have been striving to address longstanding concerns regarding compatibility, efficiency, and costs – with each innovation.

Electric vehicle manufacturers first extended a concerted effort to introduce a universal EV charging port that took hours to recharge electric car batteries. While manufacturers of both, the electric cars and electric car batteries have recognized that the future of electric car market exists in faster charging capabilities, strong efforts towards the innovation of faster recharging electric car battery charger are in the pipeline. Japan registered to be the first introducer of DC Fast Charging, and this innovation involved two of the automotive giants – Mitsubishi and Nissan. Fact.MR uncovers the developmental strategies of a range of competitors in the global electric car battery charger market landscape, some of which include Delphi Automotive PLC, Schneider Electric S.E., General Electric Company, and others.

