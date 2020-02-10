Mantle Cell Lymphoma Treatment Market Development Trends, Competitive Analysis and Key Manufacturers Report 2026

Mantle cell lymphoma (MCL) is a rare form of B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL). It is a type of blood cancer that affects white blood cells called lymphocytes. Lymphocytes are white blood cells which help fight infections and other diseases in the body. The disease gets its name because it affects lymphocytes in the mantle zone of a lymph node.

Lymphocytes are found mostly in the lymphatic system, which includes lymph nodes, spleen, and bone marrow. MCL cells can spread to other lymph nodes or tissues, such as the gastrointestinal tract, liver, and marrow. A study published by the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society revealed that about 70,800 new cases of NHL were reported in the U.S. in 2014, with only 6% cases (about 4,200) of MCL. It is diagnosed more often in men than women.

Caucasian men and women are at a higher risk than men and women of color. MCL occurs mostly in older population and the average age in which cases are diagnosed is mid-60s. Common symptoms of the disease include abdominal pain or bloating, fever, loss of appetite & weight loss, nausea and/or vomiting, night sweats, indigestion, and feeling discomfort. The type of treatment for a patient suffering from MCL depends on various factors such as age, overall health of the patient, and disease stage.

The global mantle cell lymphoma treatment market is projected to grow at a rapid pace in the next few years due to rise in the number of people suffering from mantle cell lymphoma and increase in research and development activities in the health care sector resulting in a favorable product pipeline. A study published in Cancer Journal for Clinicians indicated that 3,320 new cases of MCL were diagnosed in the U.S. in 2016. Approvals for various new drugs by federal agencies is expected to drive the global mantle cell lymphoma treatment market.

For instance, in May 2018, the FDA approved AstraZeneca’s Calquence (Acalabrutinib) for relapsed or refractory mantle-cell lymphoma in adults. The mantle cell lymphoma treatment market is also driven by development of targeted therapy drugs with low toxicity in combination with approved drugs for the treatment of relapsed mantle cell lymphoma. However, side effects of these drugs such as neutropenia, anemia, and diarrhea are likely to restrain the global mantle cell lymphoma treatment market.

The global mantle cell lymphoma treatment market can be segmented based on type of therapy, route of administration, end-user, and region. In terms of type of therapy, the mantle cell lymphoma treatment market can be categorized into targeted therapy, chemotherapy, biologics, and radiotherapy. Based on route of administration, the global mantle cell lymphoma treatment market can be bifurcated into oral and intravenous. In terms of end-user, the mantle cell lymphoma treatment market can be divided into hospitals and clinics.

Based on region, the global mantle cell lymphoma treatment market can be segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is projected to lead the global mantle cell lymphoma treatment market during the forecast period. The region’s dominance is attributed to rise in prevalence of mantle cell lymphomas and increase in health care awareness among people about early diagnosis.