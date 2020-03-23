Manned Security Services Market by Overview, Analysis and Forecasts to 2024

According to this study, over the next five years the Manned Security Services market will register a 9.6% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 72600 million by 2024, from US$ 41800 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Manned Security Services business.

Manned Security Services mainly include the service and equipment; the applications are concentrated in the Commercial Buildings, Industrial Buildings and Residential Buildings. The manned security services are very fragmented market; the revenue of top sixteen players accounts about 33% of the total revenue in 2016. The high-end products mainly come from USA and Europe.

The leading manufactures mainly are G4S, Securitas, Allied Universal and US Security Associates. G4S is the largest player; its revenue of global market exceeds 15% in 2016. The next is Securitas and Allied Universal. Geographically, the global manned security services market has been segmented into North America, Europe, China, India, RoA and RoW. The North America held the largest share in the global manned security services market, its revenue of global market exceeds 30% in 2016. The next is Europe. China and India being the most populous countries have fast growing manned security services market.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: TOPSGRUP, Beijing Baoan, OCS Group, ICTS Europe, Transguard, G4S, Securitas,Allied Universal, US Security Associates, SIS, Andrews International, Control Risks, Covenant, China Security & Protection Group, Axis Security and DWSS.

This report presents a compehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Manned Security Services market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Manned Security Services value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Service

Equipment

Segmentation by application:

Commercial Buildings

Industrial Buildings

Residential Buildings

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

APAC

Europe

Middle East & Africa

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Manned Security Services consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Manned Security Services market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Manned Security Services manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Manned Security Services with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Manned Security Services submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

