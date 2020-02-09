Mango Butter Market 2019 Global Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities, and Market Forecast to 2025

Mango Butter Market 2019
The Mango Butter Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.
Mango butter is extracted from the kernels of the mango, which grows in the tropical climates of the world. Mango butter is a sweet smelling soft butter extracted from kernels of the mango. Mango butter is similar to shea and cocoa butters in consistency but differs in fatty acid content. Mango butter is rich antioxidants, vitamin A and E. The natural form of mango butter is semi-solid and non-greasy, and it is used as a moisturizer for hair and skin as well as an ingredient in cooking.
Mango Butter is mainly produced in USA, Europe and India, and Mango Butter market is now attractive for markets across Europe, America and Asia. Major producing countries are USA, India and China.
First, Mango Butter market is mainly in USA and Europe. Global capacity of Mango Butter is 5060 tonnes with a growth rate of 4.33% in 2015 and global sales is 4220 tonnes with a growth rate of 4.66% in 2015.
Second, there are major two classifications of Mango Butter in this report, the unrefined Mango Butter, and refined Mango Butter. Globally, the sales share of each type of Mango Butter is 17.95% and 82.05% in 2015.
Third, the major applications of Mango Butter are cosmetics industry, food industry and Pharmaceutical industry. Globally, the sales share of each application of Mango Butter is 45.98%, 16.98% and 27.33% in 2015.
At last, the average price for Mango Butter is in a stable.
The global Mango Butter market is valued at 28 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 36 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.4% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Mango Butter market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.
This report studies the global market size of Mango Butter in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Mango Butter in these regions.
This report also studies the global Mango Butter market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:
Hallstar BIOCHEMICA
Manorama Group
Jarchem Industries Inc.
AOT
Alzo International Incorporated
EKOLOGIE FORTE PVT. LTD
Avi Natural
Market size by Product
Refined Mango Butter
Unrefined Mango Butter
Market size by End User
Cosmetics
Food
Pharmaceutical
Market size by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of Central & South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
Key Stakeholders
Mango Butter Manufacturers
Mango Butter Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers
Mango Butter Subcomponent Manufacturers
Industry Association
Downstream Vendors
