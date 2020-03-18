Mandibular Advancement Devices Market is expected to Witness Significant Growth between 2018 – 2026

Obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) is a condition wherein there is repetitive occlusion of the upper airway (UA) during sleep. Unwanted snoring occurs which effects health, energy, lifestyle and work productivity which is caused by poor sleep. If the muscles present in throat relaxes too much during the sleep, the airway passage can collapse and become blocked which leads to obstructing normal breathing. Complete blockage of the airway passage leads to apnea and results in snoring and other health issues. Mandibular advancement devices (MAD’s) are meant to carefully stabilize and support the upper jawbone and carefully shift the lower jaw to move forward creating an ideal balance between the back of the tongue and the soft tissue of the throat to open up the passage for a healthy breathing. Mandibular advancement devices are often available in a regular sizes which can be used by a regular person, known as bite mandibular advancement device which requires an initial softening before placing it. Semi-custom and custom mandibular advancement devices are also available which is custom made for the patients using it, that might be because of a physician referral, to more likely get a better result.

Mandibular Advancement Devices Market: Market Dynamics

A recent study estimated that around 35% male and 8% female dental patients are at a risk for obstructive sleep apnea. The study also involves regular snorers have an increased chance of cardiovascular devices. Several such points lead to a more frequent need of mandibular advancement devices to decrease the snoring in order to omit the chance of diagnosing with some major cardiovascular diseases. There are several other devices on the market to treat obstructive sleep apnea like the popular tongue stabilizing devices or anti-snoring devices which are also available in the market used for the same indication, but these devices are advice by the medical practitioner. The demand for these devices are also high as compared to other alternative therapies. This is due to the effectiveness and high patient preference and adherence to MAD’s. However, it is not much prescribed method of treatment by healthcare professionals due to its hindrance for frequent amendments that the patients has to do before it is fixed and effectiveness of the treatment is achieved.

Practitioners are coming up with technology to reduce the side effects that is well revised by the manufacturers to produce a well-organized mandibular advancement device which fuels the growth of Mandibular Advancement Devices market. However, stringent regulations may obstruct the growth of mandibular advancement devices. In addition, other devices working for the same practice may also hamper the growth of global mandibular advancement devices market.

Mandibular Advancement Devices market: Segmentation

By Product Type:

Bite mandibular advancement device

Custom mandibular advancement device

Semi-custom advancement device

By Indication Type:

Snoring

Obstructive Sleep Apnea

Temporomandibular Joint Syndrome

Others

By Distribution Channel:

Hospitals Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

E-Commerce

The mandibular advancement device market is filled with novel materials claiming their properties to process treatment of Snoring and OSA.

Geographically, the market for mandibular advancement devices can be segmented into six regions, North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific exc. China and Japan, Middle East & Africa (MEA), Japan and China. North America dominates the global mandibular advancement devices market currently owing to the advanced procedures practiced in the region and favorable reimbursement scenario with major players residing there, Asia pacific exc. China region is characterized by vast patient pool but also has substantial unmet needs. These dynamics will lead to new companies springing up in emerging countries in the region. Innovative marketing and advertising campaigns in the region have taken awareness about anti-snoring devices to a new high with changing lifestyle. In the light of these reasons, Asia pacific exc. China is expected to show the highest growth in coming years. MEA represents the least market share globally in the mandibular advancement devices market and projected to observe change due to healthcare advancements. China holds a substantial share of domestic players which restricts the market to grow globally but provides a fair forecast share in coming years

Some major key players of Mandibular Advancement Devices market include Advanced Brain Monitoring, All Star Orthodontics, Apnea Sciences Corporation, ERKODENT Erich Kopp, Oscimed, Scheu-Dental GmbH, SICAT and others.