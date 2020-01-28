Management Decision Market 2019, by IBM, FICO, SAS, ORACLE, PEGASYSTEMS, TIBCO SOFTWARE

The growth in the need for faster operational decisions and business agility, adherence to the increasing government compliance, and acceleration of return on investment for organizations are expected to drive the growth of Management decision market.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the Management Decision market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Management Decision market by product type and applications/end industries.

The Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

The global Management Decision market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Management Decision.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

IBM

FICO

SAS

ORACLE

PEGASYSTEMS

TIBCO SOFTWARE

SAPIENS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION

EXPERIAN

EQUIFAX

ACTICO

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Large Enterprises

Small And Medium-Sized Enterprises

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Financial Services

Communications Industry

Public Sector

Retail

Manufacturing

Medical

Other

