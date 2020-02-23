Management Consulting Services Market 2019- Global Industry Analysis, By Key Players, Segmentation, Application, Demand And Forecast By 2024

Global Management Consulting Services Market

“Analytical Research Cognizance” has announced the addition of the “Management Consulting Services Market” by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Management Consulting Services market by product type, application, key companies and key regions. According to this study, over the next five years the Management Consulting Services market will register a 4.7% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 183200 million by 2024, from US$ 139400 million in 2019.

Management consulting is the practice of helping organizations to improve their performance, operating primarily through the analysis of existing organizational problems and the development of plans for improvement. Organizations may draw upon the services of management consultants for a number of reasons, including gaining external (and presumably objective) advice and access to the consultants’ specialized expertise.

The USA revenue of Management Consulting Services market was valued at 60428 M USD in 2017 and is expected to reach USD 87001 M USD in 2025. In the future eight years, we predict the CAGR of global revenue is 4.65%.

North America has the largest global export and manufacturers in Management Consulting Services market, while the Europe is the second sales volume market for Management Consulting Services in 2017.

In the industry, Deloitte Consulting profits most in 2017 and recent years, while PwC and EY ranked 2 and 3.The market share of them is 10.31%, 9.97% and 9.69% in 2017.The gap of market share is keep on enlarged due to different strategy.

The Management Consulting Services Market is segmented by product as follows:

Segmentation by product type:

Operations Advisory

Strategy Advisory

Segmentation by application:

Less than $500m

$500-$1bn

$1bn-$5bn

$5bn+

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Deloitte Consulting

PwC

EY

KPMG

Accenture

IBM

McKinsey

Booz Allen Hamilton

The Boston Consulting Group

Bain & Company

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Management Consulting Services market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.

To understand the structure of Management Consulting Services market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Management Consulting Services players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Management Consulting Services with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Management Consulting Services submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Some of the Points from TOC is:

Chapter One: Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

Chapter Two: Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Management Consulting Services Market Size 2013-2023

2.1.2 Management Consulting Services Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Management Consulting Services Segment by Type

2.2.1 Cloud-based

2.2.2 Premises-based

2.3 Management Consulting Services Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Management Consulting Services Market Size Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

Chapter Three: Global Management Consulting Services by Players

3.1 Global Management Consulting Services Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Management Consulting Services Market Size by Players (2016-2018)

3.1.2 Global Management Consulting Services Market Size Market Share by Players (2016-2018)

3.2 Global Management Consulting Services Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2016-2018)

Chapter Four: Management Consulting Services by Regions

4.1 Management Consulting Services Market Size by Regions

4.2 Americas Management Consulting Services Market Size Growth

4.3 APAC Management Consulting Services Market Size Growth

4.4 Europe Management Consulting Services Market Size Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Management Consulting Services Market Size Growth

Chapter Five: Americas

5.1 Americas Management Consulting Services Market Size by Countries

5.2 Americas Management Consulting Services Market Size by Type

5.3 Americas Management Consulting Services Market Size by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

……Continued

