Managed VPN Market Technology Growth, Supply Demand and Analysis By Types 2019-2024

Managed VPN services enable users to manage and monitor their organization’s network, and provide a complete view of the network. Service providers help enterprises manage the end points of the network, and notify users whenever a threat is detected. Moreover, enterprises can access a portal where all the activities of the network, such as performance reporting, network health monitoring, service management, and SLA management are reported, which makes management of the network easier. Furthermore, managed services help organizations in the optimum utilization of all the resources, which increases the efficiency of the organization.

North America is the largest region of Managed VPN in the world in the past few years and it will keep increasing in the next few years. North America market took up about 37% the global market in 2018, while Europe and China were about 30%, 3.4%.

According to this study, over the next five years the Managed VPN market will register a 15.0% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 22200 million by 2024, from US$ 11000 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Managed VPN business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Managed VPN market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Managed VPN value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Remote Access VPN

Site-to-site VPN

Segmentation by application:

BFSI, Healthcare

IT and Media

Transportation

Manufacturing, Energy

Other

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Orange Business Services

AT&T

Verizon Communication

Cisco Systems

BT Group PLC

Vodafone Group

NTT Corporation

CenturyLink

Telefonica

Tata Communications

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Managed VPN market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Managed VPN market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Managed VPN players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Managed VPN with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Managed VPN submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Scope of the Report

Chapter Two: Executive Summary

Chapter Three: Global Managed VPN by Players

Chapter Four: Managed VPN by Regions

Chapter Five: Americas

Chapter Six: APAC

Chapter Seven: Europe

Chapter Eight: Middle East & Africa

Chapter Nine: Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

Chapter Ten: Global Managed VPN Market Forecast

Chapter Eleven: Key Players Analysis

