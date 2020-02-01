Managed Security Services MArket (MSS) in Latin America: Telcos MSS Portfolios and Market Approach

Managed Security Services (MSS) in Latin America: Telcos’ MSS Portfolios and Market Approach”, a new Telecom Insider Report by GlobalData, provides an executive-level overview of the MSS in Latin America. It delivers qualitative insights into the MSS market, analyzing key trends and case studies of telco’s MSS portfolios.

Telcos are well placed to offer MSS given their network management skills, cloud infrastructure, and relationship with most enterprises. Moreover, in an attempt to diversify their revenue streams into new areas, Telcos are upselling security solutions to its existing customers. In Latin America, pan regional and Local tier I telcos like Movistar, Claro, Entel Chile, Telecom Argentina, among others, have been tapping the opportunities of MSS market.

Major Companies Mentioned:

Telefonica

Movistar

Telecom Argentina

Entel

Tigo

Orange

Century Link

Level 3

Cisco

Fortinet

Checkpoint

Symantec

IBM

Unisys

McAfee

Claro

Cipher

Digiware

TelmexCNT Ecuador

Tim Brasil

Scitum

Faast

It provides in-depth analysis of the following –

– Section 1: Taxonomy and Market Context: This section provides a framework, definition and service value of the MSS in the region.

– Section 2: Telcos’ Go-to-Market Approach on Managed Security Services: This section analyses the market strategies that telcos are adopting for their MSS services. It includes analyzing telco’s MSS portfolios, strategic partnerships with security vendors and investments in security operations centers.

– Section 3: Case Studies: Case study on Century Link, Movistar and Entel Chile MSS product portfolio and market approaches.

– Section 4: Section 4: Key Findings and Recommendations: it consists of a summary of key findings and growth opportunities for the telcos in the MSS market.

Scope

– In Latin America, although telco’s may initially not be strongly associated with security services, expanding their managed services portfolio to include MSS has become a strategic initiative to create a new source of revenue.

– The types of services offered are polarized around 2 trends: with pan- regional and Local Tier I telcos, offering sophisticated MSS services, such as Real Time threats monitoring from its in-country SOC or DDoS mitigation services; and in the other side, Tier II local telcos with very basic MSS offerings, such as managed firewall and anti-spam cloud based services.

– Strategic partnerships with security vendors are key MSS go-to-market strategies deployed by telcos to succeed in the enterprise security services market. SOCs are key enablers for telcos to offer more advanced and sophisticated MSS services, such as real-time security monitoring and incident response.

Reasons to buy

– This Insider Report provides a comprehensive examination through forward-looking analysis of Latin America’s MSS markets trends in a concise analytical format to help executives build proactive and profitable growth strategies.

– The report examines the key telcos go-to-market approach on MSS services in Latin America.

– The report is designed for an executive-level audience, boasting presentation quality.

– The broad perspective of the report coupled with comprehensive actionable insights will help operators, equipment vendors and other telecom industry players better position to seize the growth opportunities in Latin America’s evolving MSS market.

