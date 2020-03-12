Managed Security Services Market 2019: Covering Competitive Scenario And Dynamics By Verizon, Symantec, Dell, Ericsson, Fortinet, Avaya, CenturyLink, BT Group Intel, Trustwave, HPE Security – Data Security, At & T, HP, Accenture, Cisco, IBM, Deloitte Digital And Other

The Managed Security Services market research report provides a comprehensive analysis on the study of Information and Communication Technology industry with respect to a number of aspects. The report makes you focus on the important aspects of the market such as recent market trends and market conditions. The report consists of drivers and restraints for the market which are obtained with the help of SWOT analysis, along with their impact on the demand over the forecast period. Analysis and discussion of important industry trends, market size, and market share estimates are also covered in this Managed Security Services report. 2017 is the base year while 2016 is the historic year for calculation in the report. These calculations will provide you estimations about how the Managed Security Services market is going to perform in the forecast years by informing you what the market definition, classifications, applications, and engagements are.

Market Analysis:

Global Managed Security Services Market accounted for USD 20.92 billion in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 15.1% the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025

Key Players: Global Managed Security Services Market

Verizon Communications, IBM Corporation, Symantec Corporation, At & T, Dell Secureworks Inc., Deloitte, Cisco Systems Inc., Ericsson, Trustwave Holdings Inc., Accenture PLC, HP Enterprise, and Computer Sciences Corporation, Fortinet, Avaya Inc., BT Group plc, CenturyLink and HPE among others.

Segmentation: Global Managed Security Services Market

The global managed security services market is based on

type, security type, organization size, deployment model, vertical , geographical segments

Based on type, the global managed security services market is segmented into

managed identity and access management (IAM), managed antivirus/anti-malware, managed firewall, managed risk and compliance management, managed vulnerability management, managed intrusion detection system/ intrusion prevention system (IDS/IPS), managed security information and event management (SIEM), managed unified threat management (UTM), managed encryption, managed disaster recovery, managed data loss prevention (DLP), managed distributed denial of service (DDoS) mitigation, others (managed web filtering, managed application whitelisting, and managed patch management)

Based on security type, the global managed security services market is segmented into managed network security,

managed endpoint security, managed application security, managed cloud security, others (managed database security and managed web security)

Based on organization size, the global managed security services market is segmented into

SMEs , large enterprises

Based on deployment model, the global managed security services market is segmented into

on premises and cloud.

Based on vertical, the global managed security services market is segmented into

banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI), government and defense, telecom and it, healthcare, energy and utilities, manufacturing, retail, others (education, media and entertainment, and automotive)

Based on geography, the global managed security services market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as

North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa

Drivers and Restraints:

Rising consciousness for cyber-attacks among organizations.

The rise in public and private cloud deployment model.

Increasing investment in IT infrastructure development.

Increasing number of cyber-attacks with day to day technological advancements.

Ever-growing complex risk and compliance requirement.

Threat of rising DDOS attack on cloud service approval

Competitive Analysis:

Global managed security services market is fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market in order to sustain in long run. The report includes market shares of managed security services market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

