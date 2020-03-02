Managed Print Services Market – Driven by Increasing Reliance on IT Infrastructure

The global market for managed print services (MPS) is driven by evolving customer needs and demands, which has compelled players in this market to focus on delivering innovative, flexible, and cost-effective offerings. Managed print services are designed to help users achieve their business objectives by streamlining operations and ensuring utmost efficiency. There are a host of benefits that MPS offer, which include reduction in printer volume, accurate allocation of costs, reduction in printer fleet, minimized IT workload, lowering paper usage, enhanced security and authentication, lower consumption of electricity, and overall business efficiency.

Increasing reliance on IT infrastructure, lack of specialized resources, cost-efficiency are some of the main reasons that have conventionally driven the global managed print services (MPS) market. Currently, holistic one-stop-shop solutions, reduction in cumbersome IT processes are some reasons why small and medium sized businesses are also moving towards MPS providers.

Today, there is a growing awareness that MPS providers free up unnecessary resource allocation and helps organizations streamline their processes towards their core objectives. The growing awareness is expected to bring healthy growth to the MPS market.

The market also faces several challenges and opportunities. The managed print services (MPS) market is likely to expand significantly in collaboration with the public sector. Public sector and its large volume of paperwork presents a significant opportunity during the forecast period.

Growing subsidies for businesses to become eco-friendly are also expected to boost the market. MPS providers can reduce energy usage as well as bring a reduction in paper wastage. Growing trend of digitalization both across the private and public sector is expected to challenge the market growth during the forecast period.

PDF Brochure For Future Advancements @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=7859

The managed print services (MPS) market is segmented as below:

By Channel

Printer/Copier Manufacturers

Channel Partner/Core MPS Providers

By Enterprise Size

SMEs

Large Enterprises

By Deployment

On-premise

Hybrid

Cloud-based

By End-use

BFSI

Telecom and IT

Government and Public

Health care

Education

Legal

Construction

Manufacturing

Others

By Geography